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Oshoala betrays Osimhen, urges Barcelona to break bank for Haaland

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:53 - 06 July 2026
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Oshoala urges Barcelona to break bank for Haaland
Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has surprisingly endorsed Erling Haaland as the perfect successor to Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona, overlooking fellow Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.
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With Lewandowski's contract expired and his subsequent move to Major League Soccer confirmed, the Spanish giants are actively searching for a new leading striker. 

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The departure of the Polish goalscorer has left a significant void in the Catalan club's attack, prompting them to evaluate several high-profile candidates for the upcoming season.

Victor Osimhen has been on Barcelona's radar for months, but he is not the only name on their list. 

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Oshoala endorses Haaland

Following Haaland's sensational form at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the Manchester City star's name has joined the conversation. 

Super Falcons' star Asisat Oshoala | Imago
Super Falcons' star Asisat Oshoala | Imago

The Norwegian captain has been in prolific form, scoring seven goals in just four matches to guide his nation to the quarter-finals, including a decisive brace in Norway's 2-1 Round of 16 victory over Brazil.

Despite her usual support for Osimhen, Oshoala publicly agreed that Barcelona should spare no expense to sign Haaland. 

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Responding to a social media post advocating for the Norwegian's signing, the former Barça Femení star concurred that such a massive investment would be worthwhile.

The post on X, which says, “Break the bank, FC Barcelona”, was responded to by Oshoala: "He is worth it.”

Noway star Erling Haaland || Imago
Noway star Erling Haaland || Imago

Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after players in the current transfer window. Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are all reportedly tracking the Super Eagles forward.

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European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 27-year-old, alongside long-time admirers Atlético Madrid. However, Osimhen appears to be in no hurry to leave his current club, Galatasaray.

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