WAFCON 2026: World Cup Qualification Adds Motivation - Super Falcons star Babajide

After the Super Falcons defeated Tunisia, CAF picked Esther Okoronkwo over Rinsola Babajide to win the WAFCON Woman of the Match Award.

After the Super Falcons defeated Tunisia, CAF picked Esther Okoronkwo over Rinsola Babajide to win the WAFCON Woman of the Match Award.

Babajide confirmed that qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup will provide motivation for Nigeria to defend its WAFCON title in Morocco.

Super Falcons forward Rinsola Babajide says the opportunity to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup will provide additional motivation for Nigeria as the team prepares to defend its title at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

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Rinsola Babajide

The 14th edition of the continental showpiece, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 16, will feature an expanded 16-team format for the first time and also serve as the qualification tournament for the next FIFA Women's World Cup.

'It makes the tournament more exciting' - Rinsola

Speaking to the Nigeria Football Federation's official website, Babajide welcomed the expansion of the competition, insisting it would make the tournament more competitive without changing Nigeria's ambition.

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She said, "I think it makes it more exciting. We all know that this year's Women's AFCON is also a qualifier for the World Cup finals. Of course, we all want to be there.

"I think it will make it more competitive but for us, the goal remains the same."

Babajide blasts CAF.

The AS Roma forward stressed that the Super Falcons remain fully focused on retaining their African crown despite the added incentive of World Cup qualification.

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She added, "For us as a team, whether we are playing just to be crowned champions of Africa or for qualification to next year's World Cup, the pressure is the same as we want to win.

"The only pressure actually is the one we put on ourselves. We know what we signed up for as professionals and being the defending champions, we want to retain our trophy."