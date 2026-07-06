Advertisement

WAFCON 2026: World Cup Qualification Adds Motivation - Super Falcons star Babajide

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:17 - 06 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
After the Super Falcons defeated Tunisia, CAF picked Esther Okoronkwo over Rinsola Babajide to win the WAFCON Woman of the Match Award.
Babajide confirmed that qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup will provide motivation for Nigeria to defend its WAFCON title in Morocco.
Advertisement

Super Falcons forward Rinsola Babajide says the opportunity to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup will provide additional motivation for Nigeria as the team prepares to defend its title at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Advertisement
Rinsola Babajide
Rinsola Babajide

The 14th edition of the continental showpiece, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 16, will feature an expanded 16-team format for the first time and also serve as the qualification tournament for the next FIFA Women's World Cup.

'It makes the tournament more exciting' - Rinsola

Speaking to the Nigeria Football Federation's official website, Babajide welcomed the expansion of the competition, insisting it would make the tournament more competitive without changing Nigeria's ambition.

Advertisement

She said, "I think it makes it more exciting. We all know that this year's Women's AFCON is also a qualifier for the World Cup finals. Of course, we all want to be there.

"I think it will make it more competitive but for us, the goal remains the same."

Babajide celebrates her goal.
Babajide blasts CAF.

The AS Roma forward stressed that the Super Falcons remain fully focused on retaining their African crown despite the added incentive of World Cup qualification.

Advertisement

She added, "For us as a team, whether we are playing just to be crowned champions of Africa or for qualification to next year's World Cup, the pressure is the same as we want to win.

"The only pressure actually is the one we put on ourselves. We know what we signed up for as professionals and being the defending champions, we want to retain our trophy."

Nigeria heads into WAFCON 2026 as the continent's most successful women's national team and will be aiming to add another title to its illustrious history while securing a place at the next FIFA Women's World Cup.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'Anyone would want to play for Real Madrid' – Haaland's father fuels transfer talk
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
'Anyone would want to play for Real Madrid' – Haaland's father fuels transfer talk
Brazil team looking devastated after crashing out of the World Cup || Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
'Let children be children' – Cafu reveals how Brazil can win the World Cup
WAFCON 2026: World Cup Qualification Adds Motivation - Super Falcons star Babajide
Super Falcons
06.07.2026
WAFCON 2026: World Cup Qualification Adds Motivation - Super Falcons star Babajide
2026 FIFA World Cup: 'It's like removing Messi' — Trump defends Balogun decision
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: 'It's like removing Messi' — Trump defends Balogun decision
Spain manager wary of Ronaldo
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
I hope he does not play - Spain manager wary of Ronaldo ahead of Portugal clash
Oshoala urges Barcelona to break bank for Haaland
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
Oshoala betrays Osimhen, urges Barcelona to break bank for Haaland