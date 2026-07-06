I hope he does not play - Spain manager wary of Ronaldo ahead of Portugal clash

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has conceded he would rather not face Cristiano Ronaldo in their upcoming 2026 World Cup last-16 clash against Portugal.

Despite ongoing debates about whether Ronaldo's inclusion benefits Roberto Martinez's squad, the Spanish camp is not underestimating his impact.

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The Portuguese legend has played a key role in the team's progress at the World Cup, with three goals in his name.

The Al Nassr star scored from the penalty spot against Croatia in the round of 32, with his team going in to secure a 2-1 victory.

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De la Fuente speaks on Ronaldo’s presence

De la Fuente expressed deep respect for the 41-year-old Portuguese captain, even as he hopes to avoid his presence on the pitch.

Speaking to the media at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Spanish coach praised Ronaldo's enduring quality.

"I admire Cristiano and people like him, with character and ambition. An example for everyone," De la Fuente stated.

Luis de la Fuente, Spain head coach || Photo Credit: Imago

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"With the talent and class he has, he can decide a game at any moment. I would prefer that he didn't play, but I believe he will play."

De la Fuente added that his team would have to be at their best to counter the Al-Nassr star. "We will enjoy one of the best players in history, and we will try to be superior to him and to them," he said.

"With Cristiano, you can never be complacent," De la Fuente warned. "You can't give these kinds of brilliant footballers any slack.

Ronaldo scores record-breaking World Cup brace || imago

“I have confidence in our defenders. We'll see who has more power in this battle; I believe we'll control all these situations."

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For Spain, the challenge is to look past the narrative surrounding Ronaldo's last dance and concentrate on securing a place in the quarter-finals.