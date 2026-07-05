Speculation over! Cristiano Ronaldo finally makes decision on last World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally ended speculation about his future with Portugal.

The 41-year-old superstar confirmed during a recent press conference that the 2026 World Cup will be his last major international tournament.

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“Yes, this is my last World Cup," the Portugal captain said.

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms 2026 as last World Cup

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"I thank God for my life. If I win, I will always be Cristiano. If I don’t win, I WILL ALWAYS BE CRISTIANO.”

🚨🇵🇹 OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo confirms this will be his LAST World Cup. 👋🏼



“Yes, it’s my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it”. pic.twitter.com/EcMQiQK1p9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026

Ronaldo’s words bring clarity to months of debate about whether he would play at the 2030 World Cup.

At 41, he is appearing in his sixth World Cup, a record for a male player, and has been a central figure for Portugal despite facing criticism for some performances.

The shock announcement comes as Portugal prepare for a massive showdown against Spain in the Round of 16.

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Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup| IMAGO

Ronaldo has scored three goals at this World Cup and will be desperate to leave the national team on a high note.

CR7’s words do not necessarily mean he will retire from the national team after the tournament, but there is now a strong chance that may be the case.