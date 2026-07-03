2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo matches Messi's goalscoring record

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Cristiano Ronaldo reached a new goalscoring milestone with his penalty strike against Croatia.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo matched Lionel Messi's career tally for World Cup penalty goals after converting from the spot during his nation's 2-1 round of 32 victory over Croatia.

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The 41-year-old forward scored a 68th-minute penalty at Toronto Stadium to equalise for Roberto Martinez's side before Goncalo Ramos secured a late winner.

By converting the spot-kick, Ronaldo registered his fourth career penalty goal at the FIFA World Cup, drawing level with his Argentine rival.

Messi reached the four-goal milestone during Argentina's title-winning campaign at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, converting against Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Croatia, and France.

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Ronaldo chases Kane's record

Ronaldo’s consistent execution from 12 yards further cements his reputation as a prolific penalty taker.

He now sits in a five-way tie for the second-most penalty goals in tournament history, joining Messi, Gabriel Batistuta, Eusebio, and Rob Rensenbrink.

They trail England captain Harry Kane, who holds the outright tournament record with five World Cup penalty goals.

Ronaldo's history of dispatching World Cup penalties dates back two decades to his first tournament appearance in Germany.

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The forward, who guided Portugal to the 2016 UEFA European Championship title, scored his first penalty against Iran in 2006.

He added a second against Spain at the 2018 tournament in Russia and converted his third against Ghana at the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Martinez praises Ronaldo's composure

The successful conversion against Croatia drew immediate praise from Portugal manager Roberto Martínez.

"Nobody in the tournament can play penalties like Ronaldo," Martinez told reporters.

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