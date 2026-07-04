2026 World Cup: Messi, Argentina survive huge scare against resilient Cape Verde in 5-goal thriller
Lionel Messi broke the deadlock before the half-hour mark, expertly finishing from Lisandro Martinez's lobbed pass to take his tournament tally to seven goals.
Cape Verde, the lowest-ranked side in the knockout stages, refused to be overawed and Deroy Duarte equalised just before the hour mark with a composed finish from a tight angle.
Extra time brought more drama. Lisandro Martínez put Argentina ahead, only for Sidny Lopes Cabral to produce a stunning curling strike to level again in what could be the goal of the tournament.
Cristian Romero's header ultimately settled it, and despite Lopes Cabral forcing Emiliano Martinez into another fine save, Argentina held on.
The world champions advance to face Egypt in the Round of 16, while Cape Verde exit having captured the hearts of a global audience.