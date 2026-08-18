WATCH: Egypt coach reportedly collapses during fight involving wives

Egypt head coach reportedly collapsed while attempting to break up a physical confrontation between his two wives.

Egypt national team coach Hossam Hassan has reportedly found himself at the centre of a dramatic family dispute after an altercation involving his two wives at a luxury hotel in Porto Marina, on Egypt's north coast.

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Egypt coach Hossam Hassan. Image: Imago

According to reports cited by The Sun, the incident began inside a hotel bar while Hassan was on holiday and involved his first wife, Howaida Al-Gharbawi, and his second wife, Dina “Dan Adam” Mustafa.

The disagreement reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation before relatives became involved and hotel security intervened. Both women are said to have suffered cuts and bruises during the incident.

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Hassan reportedly faints while trying to intervene

Reports from Al Arabiya claimed that Hassan attempted to intervene and separate the two women as the confrontation intensified.

🇪🇬⚽ The coach of the Egyptian National Football Team, Hossam Hassan, is alleged to be recovering after collapsing and being rushed to a hospital after becoming overwhelmed and falling unconscious.



The cause: His CURRENT and EX-WIFE got into a scuffle at a North Coast café!… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 18, 2026

The situation reportedly became so stressful that the Egypt coach fainted while trying to stop the fight.

🚨💣 CHAOS IN EGYPT!



Hossam Hassan, coach of the Egyptian national team, watched his two wives erupt into a violent fight at a hotel on the North Coast.



The stress proved too much — Hassan fainted on the spot and was rushed to hospital, while police detained both women. 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/EkMDEj8Ftf — Topskills Sports UK (@topskillsportuk) August 17, 2026

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The coach's lawyer reportedly dismissed claims that Hassan suffered a serious medical episode, telling Sky News Arabia that reports of a health crisis were merely rumours and insisting that the 59-year-old was in good health.

Reports claim Hassan has divorced first wife

In the aftermath of the incident, Hassan is reportedly said to have divorced his first wife, Howaida, bringing an end to a marriage that had lasted for decades.

The pair have three children together. According to reports, the divorce was finalised at a registrar's office in Cairo.

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The circumstances surrounding the reported separation have not been fully disclosed, with representatives of the family maintaining a degree of privacy over the matter.

Ahmed Hamad, who represents Howaida's family, reportedly declined to discuss the details of the separation and said the family would maintain media silence.

Second wife's lawyer speaks out

Mohamed Shams, the lawyer representing Hassan's second wife, Dan Adam, also commented on the situation.

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He suggested that the dispute had escalated beyond what the parties initially expected.

“We hoped it wouldn’t come to divorce, but things escalated to this level,” Shams said.

The lawyer also described his client's alleged experience during the confrontation as a “premeditated attack.”

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Hassan's marriages under Egyptian law

Hassan married Dan Adam in 2015 while he was still married to Howaida.

Polygamy is legally permitted for Muslim men in Egypt, with a man allowed to have up to four wives under the country's legal framework.

However, existing wives are required to be officially notified when a new marriage takes place.

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