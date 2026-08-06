Christy Ucheibe with another penalty for the Super Falcons.

Christy Ucheibe with another penalty for the Super Falcons.

WAFCON 2026: Need a penalty taker? — CAF praises Nigeria after Super Falcons perfect record vs Egypt

Following Nigeria’s explosive 6-2 demolition of Egypt to book a WAFCON 2026 quarter-final spot, the tournament organisers ruthlessly highlighted the champions' flawless record from 12 yards out. Here is the breaking breakdown.

CAF has publicly saluted Nigeria’s calmness from the spot after the Super Falcons produced a flawless penalty performance against Egypt in their final WAFCON 2026 group game.

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As reported by Pulse Nigeria, the record winners produced an attacking display to dispatch Egypt in their final group game.

In a post reacting to the 6-2 win, CAF’s women’s football account wrote:

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“Need a penalty taker? Nigeria have a few.”

Three penalties, three takers, three goals

Nigeria’s eight-goal thriller with Egypt was shaped in part by penalties. The Super Falcons received three spot-kicks and converted each one, all by different players.

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Asisat Oshoala scored the first in the 21st minute to open the scoring and settle Nigeria after a tense start.

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala opened the floodgates.

Christy Ucheibe added the second from the spot in the 81st minute to restore a comfortable cushion as qualification pressure mounted.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade dispatched the third in stoppage time to make it 5-2 before later setting up Joy Omewa for the sixth.cafonline+2

Christy Ucheibe with another penalty for the Super Falcons.

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That 3/3 record under pressure was what prompted CAF’s tongue‑in‑cheek praise, underlining how confident Nigeria looked whenever the referee pointed to 12 yards.

Need a penalty taker? Nigeria have a few. 😌🇳🇬#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/7gvmptXfPB — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 5, 2026

Why it matters for Nigeria

The perfect night from the spot is more than a statistic. After a group stage that began with a shock defeat to Malawi and a narrow win over Zambia,

Nigeria needed authority and composure against Egypt. Their ability to handle repeated penalty situations without error speaks to the experience and mentality still present in the squad.

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Captain Rasheedat Ajibade leading by example.

It also adds another layer to their attacking threat ahead of the quarter-final against Cameroon. Opponents now know that fouls in the box are likely to be punished, whoever steps up for the Super Falcons.

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A confidence boost before the knockout rounds

Nigeria finished Group C with six points, nine goals scored and a place in the last eight against a familiar enemy.

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Nigeria’s Super Falcons face defensive questions before Cameroon

Defensively, there is still work to do, but CAF’s message captures one clear positive: when chances come from the spot, the Super Falcons are ready to take them.