Advertisement

WAFCON 2026: Need a penalty taker? — CAF praises Nigeria after Super Falcons perfect record vs Egypt

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:21 - 06 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Christy Ucheibe with another penalty for the Super Falcons.
Christy Ucheibe with another penalty for the Super Falcons.
Following Nigeria’s explosive 6-2 demolition of Egypt to book a WAFCON 2026 quarter-final spot, the tournament organisers ruthlessly highlighted the champions' flawless record from 12 yards out. Here is the breaking breakdown.
Advertisement

CAF has publicly saluted Nigeria’s calmness from the spot after the Super Falcons produced a flawless penalty performance against Egypt in their final WAFCON 2026 group game.

Advertisement

As reported by Pulse Nigeria, the record winners produced an attacking display to dispatch Egypt in their final group game.

In a post reacting to the 6-2 win, CAF’s women’s football account wrote:

Advertisement

“Need a penalty taker? Nigeria have a few.”

Three penalties, three takers, three goals

Nigeria’s eight-goal thriller with Egypt was shaped in part by penalties. The Super Falcons received three spot-kicks and converted each one, all by different players.

TERRIFYING WAR LOOMS: While CAF celebrates Nigeria's spot-kick masterclass, read why local fans are panicking over Chiamaka Nnadozie ahead of a brutal knockout clash with Cameroon.

Advertisement

Asisat Oshoala scored the first in the 21st minute to open the scoring and settle Nigeria after a tense start.

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala was the first to step up to deliver from the spot.
Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala opened the floodgates.

Christy Ucheibe added the second from the spot in the 81st minute to restore a comfortable cushion as qualification pressure mounted.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade dispatched the third in stoppage time to make it 5-2 before later setting up Joy Omewa for the sixth.cafonline+2

Christy Ucheibe with another penalty for the Super Falcons.
Christy Ucheibe with another penalty for the Super Falcons.
Advertisement

That 3/3 record under pressure was what prompted CAF’s tongue‑in‑cheek praise, underlining how confident Nigeria looked whenever the referee pointed to 12 yards.

Why it matters for Nigeria

The perfect night from the spot is more than a statistic. After a group stage that began with a shock defeat to Malawi and a narrow win over Zambia,

Nigeria needed authority and composure against Egypt. Their ability to handle repeated penalty situations without error speaks to the experience and mentality still present in the squad.

Advertisement
Captain Rasheedat Ajibade leading by example.
Captain Rasheedat Ajibade leading by example.

It also adds another layer to their attacking threat ahead of the quarter-final against Cameroon. Opponents now know that fouls in the box are likely to be punished, whoever steps up for the Super Falcons.

SAUDI TAKEOVER BOMBSHELL: Before tracking Nigeria's final starting line-up, find out why Saudi Arabia's PIF just sealed a shocking £41bn buyout of the EA FC gaming franchise.

A confidence boost before the knockout rounds

Nigeria finished Group C with six points, nine goals scored and a place in the last eight against a familiar enemy.

Advertisement
Nigeria’s Super Falcons face defensive questions before Cameroon
Nigeria’s Super Falcons face defensive questions before Cameroon

Defensively, there is still work to do, but CAF’s message captures one clear positive: when chances come from the spot, the Super Falcons are ready to take them.

As the tournament moves into the knockout phase, those small margins, including penalty reliability, could make the difference between another deep run and an early exit.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
GOAT! Messi bags lights up Inter Miami on first start since World Cup heartbreak
Football
06.08.2026
GOAT! Messi bags lights up Inter Miami on first start since World Cup heartbreak
Ex-Newcastle star questions Arsenal’s move for Guimaraes
Premier League
06.08.2026
‘I don’t know how he’ll fit into the starting XI’ - Ex-Newcastle star questions Arsenal’s move for Guimaraes
Owen begs Liverpool against Barcola pursuit
Football
06.08.2026
‘It sounds extortionate’ - Owen begs Liverpool against Barcola pursuit as Salah replacement
Infantino apologises over controversial World Cup proposal
Football
06.08.2026
Infantino apologises over controversial World Cup proposal, vows to remain FIFA president
Mikel Obi shuts down Vinicius to Arsenal rumour
Football
06.08.2026
‘He's not coming’ - Mikel Obi shuts down Vinicius to Arsenal rumour
Christy Ucheibe with another penalty for the Super Falcons.
Super Falcons
06.08.2026
WAFCON 2026: Need a penalty taker? — CAF praises Nigeria after Super Falcons perfect record vs Egypt