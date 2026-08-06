WAFCON 2026: Need a penalty taker? — CAF praises Nigeria after Super Falcons perfect record vs Egypt
CAF has publicly saluted Nigeria’s calmness from the spot after the Super Falcons produced a flawless penalty performance against Egypt in their final WAFCON 2026 group game.
As reported by Pulse Nigeria, the record winners produced an attacking display to dispatch Egypt in their final group game.
In a post reacting to the 6-2 win, CAF’s women’s football account wrote:
“Need a penalty taker? Nigeria have a few.”
The Journey Continues 👑 pic.twitter.com/ZLmjQhcghp— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) August 5, 2026
Three penalties, three takers, three goals
Nigeria’s eight-goal thriller with Egypt was shaped in part by penalties. The Super Falcons received three spot-kicks and converted each one, all by different players.
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Asisat Oshoala scored the first in the 21st minute to open the scoring and settle Nigeria after a tense start.
Christy Ucheibe added the second from the spot in the 81st minute to restore a comfortable cushion as qualification pressure mounted.
Captain Rasheedat Ajibade dispatched the third in stoppage time to make it 5-2 before later setting up Joy Omewa for the sixth.cafonline+2
That 3/3 record under pressure was what prompted CAF’s tongue‑in‑cheek praise, underlining how confident Nigeria looked whenever the referee pointed to 12 yards.
Need a penalty taker? Nigeria have a few. 😌🇳🇬#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/7gvmptXfPB— CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 5, 2026
Why it matters for Nigeria
The perfect night from the spot is more than a statistic. After a group stage that began with a shock defeat to Malawi and a narrow win over Zambia,
Nigeria needed authority and composure against Egypt. Their ability to handle repeated penalty situations without error speaks to the experience and mentality still present in the squad.
It also adds another layer to their attacking threat ahead of the quarter-final against Cameroon. Opponents now know that fouls in the box are likely to be punished, whoever steps up for the Super Falcons.
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A confidence boost before the knockout rounds
Nigeria finished Group C with six points, nine goals scored and a place in the last eight against a familiar enemy.
Defensively, there is still work to do, but CAF’s message captures one clear positive: when chances come from the spot, the Super Falcons are ready to take them.
As the tournament moves into the knockout phase, those small margins, including penalty reliability, could make the difference between another deep run and an early exit.