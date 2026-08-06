WAFCON 2026: Nnadozie Exposed — What shaky Super Falcons must fix after surviving group stage

The defending champions have advanced into a terrifying knockout war against familiar foes Cameroon as the most chaotic team in the tournament; boasting the highest goals scored but the absolute worst defensive record. Here is why fans are terrified.

Nigeria are through to the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals, but the mood around the Super Falcons is far from relaxed.

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The defending champions beat Egypt 6-2 to escape Group C, yet the way they have played so far has left many Nigerians worried as they now prepare for a knockout tie against Cameroon.

A group survived, not dominated

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On paper, Nigeria’s numbers look strong after they finished the group with six points, nine goals scored and a place in the last eight.

In practice, the route there was shaky: a 3-2 defeat to Malawi, a narrow 1-0 win over Zambia and a chaotic 6-2 victory over Egypt.

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala opened the floodgates.

The Super Falcons now go into the quarter-finals as one of the tournament’s highest scorers but also as one of its most porous defences, having conceded five times - the same as Malawi. That balance between attacking threat and defensive vulnerability is at the heart of the concern.

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What the numbers say

Nigeria have scored nine goals, more than most teams at WAFCON 2026.

They have also conceded five, tied for the most in their group.

They needed late goals and big attacking performances to recover from an opening defeat.

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Uchenna Kanu celebrates her goal for the Super Falcons in style.

The 6-2 win over Egypt showed both sides of this profile. Nigeria overwhelmed a weak opponent in attack but still allowed two goals, including one when the match was already under control.

Fans are not convinced

The reaction from Nigerians has reflected that tension. Many praised the team for finding a way through the group.

But a significant number have criticised the defensive organisation, selection choices and overall control of games.

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Comments have focused on:

confusion over certain lineup decisions,

the feeling that this team is not yet close to its usual standard,

Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu after the win.

and frustration that Zambia, for example, beat Egypt 6-0 and kept a clean sheet while Nigeria needed a heavy score to offset earlier problems.

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Some supporters have pointed directly at coaching, arguing that the Super Falcons look like a shadow of their previous selves and that tactical decisions have not helped the team settle. Others have broadened the blame to long-running issues around planning and support for the women’s side.

What Nigeria must do now

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: 🇪🇬 2-6 🇳🇬



Six goals see Nigeria cruise past Egypt.#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/3t1ahWuk7S — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 6, 2026

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With Cameroon next, the real test starts here. To keep the title defence alive, Nigeria will need to:

Tighten the back line

The defence is not broken, but recent games have shown small gaps that better sides will target. Nigeria must cut out simple errors, track runners more consistently and avoid leaving spaces around their own penalty area.

Settle the lineup

Super Falcons of Nigeria

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Clarity around roles, especially in wide areas and midfield, will help the team control matches earlier instead of relying on late scoring runs.

Control games for longer spells

Against Egypt, Nigeria looked stronger going forward but did not always manage the tempo. Cameroon will punish long periods of loose play.

Lean on tournament experience

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Even critics admit that Nigeria still show signs of an experienced tournament team: resilience, late goals, and the ability to respond after setbacks. Those traits must now be backed by cleaner performances.

The positive side

There are still reasons for optimism. The Super Falcons:

recovered from a damaging opening loss,

Nigeria’s Super Falcons face defensive questions before Cameroon

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found multiple goal scorers across the squad,

and showed they can respond under pressure when qualification is on the line.

They have survived a difficult group and now have the chance to reset against Cameroon. If they can combine their attacking power with a more stable defensive base, the path to another deep run remains open.