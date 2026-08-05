WAFCON 2026: Congratulations - Super Falcons receive massive national backing to smash Egypt in crucial tie

Nigerians are backing the Super Falcons to beat Egypt in their final Group C game at WAFCON 2026 and keep their title defence alive. Justine Madugu’s side need victory to guarantee a place in the knockout rounds after a mixed start to the tournament

The Super Falcons have received a massive, unyielding wave of national support as Nigeria prepares for an absolute do-or-die WAFCON 2026 group-stage finale against Egypt.

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The wounded African queens head into this high-pressure fixture knowing that only an absolute victory will guarantee their survival and secure a path into the high-stakes knockout rounds.

Nigeria endured a highly controversial, shaky start to their Moroccan adventure, slumping to a scandalous 3-2 opening-day defeat against tournament debutants Malawi, before producing a fiercely disciplined response to edge past a dangerous Zambia side 1-0.

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Interim head coach Justine Madugu has boldly maintained that the squad's ultimate destiny remains completely in their own hands.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala || Imago

However, the calculation is tense: the Super Falcons must ruthlessly dismantle Egypt on the final matchday and pray that Malawi can do them a massive structural favour by stopping Zambia in the group's parallel fixture.

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The Group C Calculator Going Into Decision Day

The current mathematical breakdown in Group C has left the entire qualification race beautifully poised on a knife-edge.

Malawi currently sit comfortably at the top of the table with six points, while both Nigeria and Zambia are locked in a furious tie on three points each.

Super Falcons defender in action against Malawi. Image: Justina (X)

The Pharaohs of Egypt are yet to register a single solitary point in the competition, making them an incredibly dangerous, unpredictable opponent with absolutely nothing left to lose.

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The immense pressure of the looming kickoff has seen the local football community flooding social media channels to demand a high-scoring masterclass from the team.

“Nigeria 5-0 Egypt. There are absolutely no excuses for not winning by a massive margin today,” one demanding supporter posted online, calling for total tactical ruthlessness.

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“We are solely behind you. Congratulations in advance. We have got this. Yeah, we have got it!” an incredibly confident fan cheered.

“Come on girls! Let us score as many clinical goals as we can,” another enthusiastic homepage visitor urged.

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“Good luck guys and congratulations in advance,” another proud supporter added, refusing to even contemplate a group-stage exit.