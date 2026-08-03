Nnadozie promises Super Falcons will make Nigeria proud

Super Falcons goalkeeper has urged Nigerians to continue supporting the team.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the team despite their difficult start to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), assuring fans that the defending champions remain capable of delivering success.

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The shot-stopper came under scrutiny after Nigeria’s shock 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi in their Group C opener.

However, she responded in impressive fashion by keeping a clean sheet as the Super Falcons secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zambia to revive their campaign.

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The result was even more remarkable as Nigeria played with 10 players from the 40th minute following Tosin Demehin’s red card, with the team producing a disciplined defensive display to protect Asisat Oshoala’s early goal.

Nnadozie appeals for patience

Speaking after the victory, Nnadozie urged supporters not to lose faith in the team, emphasising the Super Falcons’ proud history and determination to bounce back.

“I just want to assure the fans that we are capable of fighting this battle, and that is why we are 10-time champions. We will make Nigerians proud. We are your sisters. You just have to bear with us through thick and thin and give us all the support,” Nnadozie said.

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The goalkeeper also delivered a heartfelt message in Pidgin English, asking fans to remain calm despite the pressure surrounding the team’s campaign.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was in tears at full time after helping Nigeria keep a clean sheet against Zambia 🥺



A brilliant response after a difficult start to WAFCON 👏 pic.twitter.com/gB3xTWDgtJ — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) August 1, 2026

She added, “Naija, I just want to say, please calm down. I don’t know why you are worried. It’s us, the 10-time champions. We will make you proud. We are your sisters; when your sisters make a mistake, do you beat them? Please cheer us on and support us.”

Super Falcons face defining Egypt clash

Nigeria’s opening defeat to Malawi, powered by goals from sisters Temwa Chawinga and Tabitha Chawinga, placed the defending champions under immense pressure heading into the Zambia encounter.

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Their victory over the Copper Queens has kept their qualification hopes alive, but the Super Falcons still face a decisive final Group C match against Egypt on Wednesday.

Nigeria currently sits on three points, level with Zambia but behind on goal difference, while Malawi leads the group with six points. Egypt remains without a point after two matches.