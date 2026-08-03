‘It is disruptive, harmful and libellous’ - Vinicius Jr's agency slams fake news amid Arsenal move

The agency representing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has issued a strong denial of what it calls "fake and damaging" reports linking the Brazilian forward with a move to Arsenal.

Vinicius Jr. remains a hot topic in England, having been linked with a move to Arsenal following his contract issues.

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The 26-year-old is reportedly in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid, and negotiations for an extension are said to have stalled.

This has reportedly put Arsenal on high alert, with some outlets suggesting the Gunners would be willing to break their wage structure and offer significant image rights to land the world-class winger.

Roc Nation hits back at fake news on Vinicius

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In a firm response to the swirling transfer rumours, Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by Jay-Z, voiced its frustration with recent media coverage.

Roc Nation Sports International released a statement condemning the speculation and calling for greater accountability from the media.

Vinicius Junior| IMAGO

While the statement did not single out specific articles, it was released amid intense speculation that Vinicius could be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International, posted a direct message on Instagram to address the issue.

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"Roc Nation Sports International and our entire team cannot stand idle when unprofessional and uninformed media publish fake and damaging information for attention-seeking purposes," Yormark wrote.

"This is especially unacceptable when it personally targets our clients without any foundation. It is disruptive, harmful and libellous. Media outlets and journalists need to hold themselves more accountable."

While Arsenal's interest has been widely reported, no official talks between the clubs have taken place.

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