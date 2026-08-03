Advertisement

‘It is disruptive, harmful and libellous’ - Vinicius Jr's agency slams fake news amid Arsenal move

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:03 - 03 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Vinicius Jr's agency slams fake news
The agency representing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has issued a strong denial of what it calls "fake and damaging" reports linking the Brazilian forward with a move to Arsenal.
Advertisement

Vinicius Jr. remains a hot topic in England, having been linked with a move to Arsenal following his contract issues. 

Advertisement

The 26-year-old is reportedly in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid, and negotiations for an extension are said to have stalled. 

This has reportedly put Arsenal on high alert, with some outlets suggesting the Gunners would be willing to break their wage structure and offer significant image rights to land the world-class winger.

Roc Nation hits back at fake news on Vinicius 

Advertisement

In a firm response to the swirling transfer rumours, Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by Jay-Z, voiced its frustration with recent media coverage.

Roc Nation Sports International released a statement condemning the speculation and calling for greater accountability from the media. 

Vinicius Junior| IMAGO
Vinicius Junior| IMAGO

While the statement did not single out specific articles, it was released amid intense speculation that Vinicius could be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International, posted a direct message on Instagram to address the issue. 

Advertisement

"Roc Nation Sports International and our entire team cannot stand idle when unprofessional and uninformed media publish fake and damaging information for attention-seeking purposes," Yormark wrote.

"This is especially unacceptable when it personally targets our clients without any foundation. It is disruptive, harmful and libellous. Media outlets and journalists need to hold themselves more accountable."

While Arsenal's interest has been widely reported, no official talks between the clubs have taken place. 

Advertisement

The North London club has been active in the transfer market as it looks to find the edge needed to compete for top honours.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
FIFA president Infantino and U.S president Donald Trump | Getty
Football
03.08.2026
Infantino seeks Trump support after FIFA World Cup Investment Plan collapse
Morocco vs Senegal WAFCON 2026: Group Stage Preview and Team News
Football
03.08.2026
WAFCON 2026: We will show them - Morocco continues hunt for Super Falcons’ title in 'mini final' vs Senegal
Vinícius Jr returns to Real Madrid training amid Arsenal transfer interest
Football
03.08.2026
Vinícius Jr returns to Real Madrid training amid Arsenal transfer interest
Nnadozie promises Super Falcons will make Nigeria proud
Super Falcons
03.08.2026
Nnadozie promises Super Falcons will make Nigeria proud
Inés García: Biography, Career, Age, Dating History, Controversy, How Rich is Lamine Yamal's Girlfriend in 2026?
Lifestyle
03.08.2026
Inés García: Biography, Career, Age, Dating History, Controversy, How Rich is Lamine Yamal's Girlfriend in 2026?
UEFA threatens legal action against FIFA over scrapped World Cup Investment Plan
Football
03.08.2026
UEFA threatens legal action against FIFA over scrapped World Cup Investment Plan