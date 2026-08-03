‘He can do well’ - Evra advises France star Kone to snub Man Utd for Arsenal

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has surprisingly advised French midfielder Manu Kone to reject a move to Old Trafford in favour of Premier League champions Arsenal.

Kone has become a sought-after player following a standout World Cup campaign, with Manchester United reportedly holding formal discussions to secure his signature.

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The Red Devils are keen to add the 25-year-old to their midfield, which has already been bolstered by the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Evra's advice to Kone

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Evra believes the £51 million-rated Roma star has the ideal physical attributes to flourish under manager Mikel Arteta.

Despite his strong ties to United, Evra has publicly encouraged his compatriot to consider a move to North London.

Patrice Evra, Man United legend || Imago

"I like Manu Kone's profile for the Premier League," Evra told Stake. "He has energy, he carries the ball, he likes duels and he works for the team.

“All of those things matter in England. The Premier League is faster. You don't get time to breathe."

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Evra stressed the importance of patience for any new arrival in England but endorsed the potential fit at Arsenal.

"The important thing is adaptation. Don't judge him after five games," he added. "If he goes to Arsenal with a manager who knows how to use him, I think he can do well. He definitely has the tools. Then it is about consistency."

French midfielder Manu Kone || Imago

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As the new season approaches, both clubs are eager to finalise their summer recruitment ahead of their first match.