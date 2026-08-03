‘We want all the trophies’ - Havertz set ambitious historic quadruple as Arsenal's target next season

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has set an ambitious target for the upcoming season, declaring the club's intent to compete for every available trophy.

Last season, Arsenal broke a 22-year wait for the Premier League crown after finishing as runners-up for three consecutive years.

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Their campaign nearly became legendary, but they fell short in the Champions League final, losing to Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shootout.

Havertz, who found the net in that final, is now calling for a clean sweep of domestic and European silverware to cement the team's status as a dominant force.

Havertz’s target for new season

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The German international believes Mikel Arteta's squad is prepared to elevate their performance to achieve unprecedented success across all four competitions.

Speaking about the team's goals, Havertz stressed that their recent league triumph has only fuelled their hunger for more success.

"We want all the trophies. That's what we're here for," the German star stated. "We won the Premier League now, but there's a lot more that we can do."

Kai Havertz scored for Arsenal || imago

"We have to reach another level to make that happen because we know how long the season is and how hard it is to go through all the competitions. We want to do it better again this year and make things happen again."

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Arsenal face the historic challenge of retaining the Premier League title for the first time, a task made more difficult by significant investment from their rivals.

Both Manchester City and Chelsea have broken their transfer records to sign Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers, respectively.

In response, Arsenal have brought in Christos Tzolis and are reportedly pursuing Vinicius Junior. Both Tzolis and Havertz were on the scoresheet in a recent 4-1 pre-season victory over Girona.

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"I think we can, or we have to go further," Havertz said, addressing the increased competition. "You see other teams especially getting better, so we have to step up another level again.

“I think that's what we're all here for, that's what we train for. We want to start strong and reach our goals this season again."

Arsenal won the 2025/26 Premier League title | IMAGO