‘I got a scar, but this heals’ - Alonso opens up on Real Madrid sacking, explains move to Chelsea

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has opened up about the "scars" from his abrupt departure from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard, who previously led Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic double, was dismissed from his post at the Bernabéu in January.

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The final straw was a Supercopa de Espana final loss to arch-rivals Barcelona, and he was sacked after just seven months.

However, he has taken up the role of Chelsea's new manager and is set to lead the Blues in the new Premier League season.

Alonso speaks on Madrid’s departure

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Speaking publicly for the first time since his appointment, during the launch of Chelsea's preseason tour in Australia, Alonso addressed the need for a period of reflection.

"Luckily there are not too many scars in my career," he stated. "So, OK, I got a scar, but this heals. Now it is healed, and I am very motivated and determined to enjoy this next step as I did when I started in Madrid."

Xabi Alonso, new Chelsea boss || Imago

Despite the unceremonious end to what many considered his dream job, the 44-year-old emphasised that he used the time away from the game to reassess his managerial approach.

"Looking back, I take the positives and the things that didn't work," Alonso explained. "I have been very critical of myself, thinking about what I could have done better because it did not go as expected."

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"There are many experiences, the adaptation I had to do, some things that worked and some things that did not in terms of the game, in terms of the man-management. It is a mixture of everything."

When asked if the setback made him a better coach, Alonso was resolute. "Because you learn from the disappointment of things that were not meant to be and you try to think that things will be better," he affirmed.

Xabi Alonso || imago

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Alonso's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Chelsea, a club that cycled through three managers during the turbulent 2025-26 season.