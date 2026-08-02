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Chelsea target Ademola Lookman's ex-teammate after completing Welbeck deal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:09 - 02 August 2026
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Premier League giants Chelsea have set their sights on the next transfer target after sealing a deal for 35-year-old Danny Welbeck.
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The Blues announced the acquisition of Welbeck over the weekend, with the former Manchester United man joining on a two-year deal.

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At 35 years old, he becomes Chelsea’s fourth signing of the summer, joining Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, and Marco Palestra from Atalanta.

However, the high-spending Blues are far from finished in the transfer window and plan to secure several additional arrivals for new manager Xabi Alonso.

Chelsea set to make move for Atalanta's Scalvini

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According to The Sun, Chelsea have promptly shifted their focus to Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

The 22-year-old, who played with Nigerian star Ademola Lookman during the latter’s time at Atalanta, has enjoyed a steady rise and has grown into one of Serie A’s best defenders.

He has made over 100 appearances for his childhood club and contributed to their Europa League triumph in 2024. Scalvini’s impressive performances have drawn interest from several European clubs.

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Reports suggest Chelsea have already contacted his representatives to negotiate a potential transfer.

Atalanta are reportedly seeking a minimum of £42 million for the Italian centre-back, and Scalvini is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League, viewing it as the right next step in his career.

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