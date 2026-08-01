OFFICIAL: Chelsea sign 35-year-old Danny Welbeck from Brighton

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck in one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer window.

The 35-year-old forward has finally completed his surprise switch to Stamford Bridge as new experienced striker for Xabi Alonso.

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Welbeck will now link up with Chelsea on its pre-season tour, with his arrival coming hours after the Blues lost 2-1 to rival Tottenham Hotspur in the Sydney Super Cup.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker arrives at Stamford Bridge after leading Brighton to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League, securing a spot in the qualifying round for the UEFA Conference League.

Signed and sealed. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 1, 2026

Alonso has driven the pursuit, identifying Welbeck's leadership, work rate, and top-flight experience as crucial assets for a young dressing room.

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The move represents a clear tactical shift for the Blues, who are pivoting away from exclusively targeting under-24 prospects.

🚨🔵 Danny Welbeck to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place with Brighton for the English striker.



Welbeck agreed terms with Chelsea until 2028, medical next; Brighton approved decision to let him go after formal request from Danny.



Jordan Henderson: coming soon. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/E7C5gaiW8U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026

Chelsea previously pursued 33-year-old Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka, explored a deal for free agent John Stones, and are currently leading the race for Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson.

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Across stints with Manchester United, Sunderland, Arsenal, Watford, and Brighton, the former England international contributed 90 goals in 400 Premier League appearances.

Welbeck has truly come to life since Brighton appointed head coach Fabian Hurzeler two years ago, scoring 25 goals in 76 appearances under him.