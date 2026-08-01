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OFFICIAL: Chelsea sign 35-year-old Danny Welbeck from Brighton

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:34 - 01 August 2026
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Chelsea have completed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck in one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer window.
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The 35-year-old forward has finally completed his surprise switch to Stamford Bridge as new experienced striker for Xabi Alonso.

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Welbeck will now link up with Chelsea on its pre-season tour, with his arrival coming hours after the Blues lost 2-1 to rival Tottenham Hotspur in the Sydney Super Cup.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker arrives at Stamford Bridge after leading Brighton to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League, securing a spot in the qualifying round for the UEFA Conference League.

Alonso has driven the pursuit, identifying Welbeck's leadership, work rate, and top-flight experience as crucial assets for a young dressing room.

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The move represents a clear tactical shift for the Blues, who are pivoting away from exclusively targeting under-24 prospects.

Chelsea previously pursued 33-year-old Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka, explored a deal for free agent John Stones, and are currently leading the race for Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson.

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Across stints with Manchester United, Sunderland, Arsenal, Watford, and Brighton, the former England international contributed 90 goals in 400 Premier League appearances.

Welbeck has truly come to life since Brighton appointed head coach Fabian Hurzeler two years ago, scoring 25 goals in 76 appearances under him.

There is a belief that he will be more than just a bit-part player at Stamford Bridge, and his arrival should open the door for Liam Delap to leave the club.

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