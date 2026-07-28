Chelsea ready to sell 2 players after closing in on 35-year-old Welbeck

Xabi Alonso is closing in on the signing of Danny Welbeck, which could lead to the exit of two Blues players.

Blues manager Xabi Alonso is looking to reshape his attacking options following a surprise approach for Brighton veteran Danny Welbeck, who netted 13 Premier League goals last term.

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The move for Welbeck now means the Blues are prepared to listen to offers for young forwards Emmanuel Emegha and Liam Delap.

The potential arrivals signal a significant shift in strategy, adding seasoned leadership to a crowded Stamford Bridge front line.

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Emegha only recently arrived from Strasbourg and could leave on loan to secure regular developmental minutes, while Delap's suitors are already circling, including Nottingham Forest, which is interested in a loan move.

🚨🔵 Liam Delap and Emmanuel Emegha are not untouchable for Chelsea this summer.



Exits under consideration on club side in case of good proposals in the next weeks.



🎥 https://t.co/cMfwuqgtU3 pic.twitter.com/0DIgxNBKY3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2026

Delap spurned Manchester United and Newcastle to sign for the Blues last year, but he only managed two goals in 41 appearances, including one league goal.

Injuries also interrupted Delap’s season, but he did not show enough to suggest he should be Chelsea’s leading man.

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Joao Pedro remains first choice, and Nicolas Jackson is expected to depart, with Aston Villa discussing a move for the Senegal striker.