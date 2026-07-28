OFFICIAL: Zinedine Zidane is France's new head coach

Zidane has been named the new head coach of the France men's national team

The French Football Federation (FFF) has officially appointed Zinedine Zidane as the new head coach of the France men's national team, ending years of speculation over who would eventually succeed Didier Deschamps.

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𝗭𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗭𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗘, 𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗨 𝗦𝗘́𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗘 𝗟’𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗣𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 🐓🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/5ocGyYETNm — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) July 28, 2026

The announcement was made on Tuesday, just two weeks after France concluded their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a fourth-place finish.

Deschamps' final match in charge ended in a dramatic 6-4 defeat to England.

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Zidane begins new chapter with Les Bleus

Zidane will officially take charge ahead of France's UEFA Nations League fixtures.

His first match as head coach will come against Turkey, before Les Bleus host Italy at the Stade de France on October 2.

𝗭𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗭𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗘, 𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗨 𝗦𝗘́𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗘 𝗟’𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗣𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 🐓🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/5ocGyYETNm — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) July 28, 2026

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The appointment marks Zidane's return to coaching after his highly successful spell with Real Madrid.

End of an unforgettable Deschamps era

Deschamps leaves the France job after an extraordinary 14-year tenure.

During his time in charge, he managed 185 matches, recording 120 victories, while guiding France to several major honours.

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His achievements include winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup, ifting the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League title, reaching the Euro 2016 final and finishing as runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Zidane returns to international football

Zidane is no stranger to success with the French national team.

As a player, he formed part of the legendary France squad alongside Deschamps that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup on home soil before lifting the UEFA Euro 2000 title two years later.

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