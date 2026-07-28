Advertisement

OFFICIAL: Zinedine Zidane is France's new head coach

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:20 - 28 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Zidane has been named the new head coach of the France men's national team
Advertisement

The French Football Federation (FFF) has officially appointed Zinedine Zidane as the new head coach of the France men's national team, ending years of speculation over who would eventually succeed Didier Deschamps.

Advertisement

The announcement was made on Tuesday, just two weeks after France concluded their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a fourth-place finish.

Deschamps' final match in charge ended in a dramatic 6-4 defeat to England.

Advertisement

Zidane begins new chapter with Les Bleus

Zidane will officially take charge ahead of France's UEFA Nations League fixtures.

His first match as head coach will come against Turkey, before Les Bleus host Italy at the Stade de France on October 2.

Advertisement

The appointment marks Zidane's return to coaching after his highly successful spell with Real Madrid.

End of an unforgettable Deschamps era

Deschamps leaves the France job after an extraordinary 14-year tenure.

During his time in charge, he managed 185 matches, recording 120 victories, while guiding France to several major honours.

Advertisement

His achievements include winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup, ifting the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League title, reaching the Euro 2016 final and finishing as runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Zidane returns to international football

Zidane is no stranger to success with the French national team.

As a player, he formed part of the legendary France squad alongside Deschamps that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup on home soil before lifting the UEFA Euro 2000 title two years later.

Advertisement

His coaching credentials are equally impressive. During his spell at Real Madrid, Zidane guided the Spanish giants to an unprecedented three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018, while also winning multiple domestic and international trophies.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Barcola in action for France || imago
Football
28.07.2026
Barcola picks preferred club amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool
'Super Eagles should wear 10 stars' – Nigerians question CAF after Egypt Women display 7 stars at WAFCON
Super Eagles
28.07.2026
'Super Eagles should wear 10 stars' – Nigerians question CAF after Egypt Women display 7 stars at WAFCON
Roberto Mancini set for shock return as Italy Head Coach
Football
28.07.2026
Roberto Mancini set for shock return as Italy Head Coach
Chelsea ready to sell 2 players after closing in on 35-year-old Welbeck
Football
28.07.2026
Chelsea ready to sell 2 players after closing in on 35-year-old Welbeck
Injured Super Falcons star sends emotional message as Nigeria begins WAFCON title defence
Super Falcons
28.07.2026
‘Go Well Girls’ - Injured Super Falcons star sends emotional message as Nigeria begins WAFCON title defence
OFFICIAL: Zinedine Zidane is France's new head coach
Football
28.07.2026
OFFICIAL: Zinedine Zidane is France's new head coach