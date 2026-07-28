Osimhen's Galatasaray soundly beaten in pre-season friendly
Galatasaray, continuing their preseason preparations at a camp in Austria's Windischgarsten region, faced Venezia as part of the Summer Series.
Although Venezia created several chances in the first half, goalkeeper Jankat Yilmaz kept Galatasaray level with a series of saves, and the teams went into halftime tied 0-0.
Gala's star man Victor Osimhen, who was making his first start of pre-season, lasted 79 minutes before being taken off.
Venezia started the second half strongly and took a 1-0 lead through John Yeboah in the 71st minute. The Italian side doubled its lead with Lion Lauberbach's penalty in the 75th minute.
Full time. pic.twitter.com/SVwYBZkifm— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) July 27, 2026
Lauberbach scored again in the 90+2nd minute to seal a 3-0 win.
Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz missed a penalty late in the match to compound the Turkish champions to their second defeat of pre-season after losing 2-0 to Monza.
Osimhen and Gala face French side Rennes in their next friendly on August 2.