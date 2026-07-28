Osimhen's Galatasaray soundly beaten in pre-season friendly

Victor Osimhen played from the start as Galatasaray lost 3-0 to Italian side Venezia on Monday night in a preseason friendly in Austria.

Galatasaray, continuing their preseason preparations at a camp in Austria's Windischgarsten region, faced Venezia as part of the Summer Series.

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Although Venezia created several chances in the first half, goalkeeper Jankat Yilmaz kept Galatasaray level with a series of saves, and the teams went into halftime tied 0-0.

Gala's star man Victor Osimhen, who was making his first start of pre-season, lasted 79 minutes before being taken off.

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Venezia started the second half strongly and took a 1-0 lead through John Yeboah in the 71st minute. The Italian side doubled its lead with Lion Lauberbach's penalty in the 75th minute.

Lauberbach scored again in the 90+2nd minute to seal a 3-0 win.

Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz missed a penalty late in the match to compound the Turkish champions to their second defeat of pre-season after losing 2-0 to Monza.