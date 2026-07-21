Poland star hails Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as 'top 5 in the world'
The Polish international, who recently joined Ligue 1 outfit Rennes on loan, believes Osimhen, who led Galatasaray to consecutive titles, must be considered one of the world's best.
“Victor Osimhen... A world-class striker, perhaps one of the top five forwards in the world,” Frankowski said in an interview with Onet, as cited by Fanatik.
“His meticulous preparation for matches and his relentless drive to score goals are truly admirable. In fact, I could talk for hours about each of them.”
Frankowski built a close rapport with Osimhen during their time together under head coach Okan Buruk, after both players initially arrived on loan during the 2024/2025 season before making their transfers permanent.
Osimhen's Galatasaray legacy
Since making the move to Istanbul, Osimhen has established himself as the indispensable focal point of Galatasaray’s attack, registering an extraordinary 59 goals and 16 assists across 74 matches in all competitions.
The Nigerian has been linked with a move away from Galatasaray, with the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea cited as possible destinations, but it appears he will remain in Turkey for the coming season, at least.
As the 2026/2027 campaign approaches, Osimhen will aim to extend his impressive goalscoring record as the Turkish champions target further domestic dominance and an extended run in European competition.