Real Madrid president denies Rodri dream move

Rodri desires a move to Real Madrid, but Florentino Perez proves a stumbling block.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly blocking a summer transfer for Rodri, despite the Manchester City midfielder actively desiring a move to the Spanish capital.

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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 31-year-old has continued to reject contract renewal attempts from the English champions. With just one year remaining on his current deal, Rodri is reportedly holding out for a formal approach from Real Madrid.

Rodri's desire for a return to Real Madrid

The midfielder recently led Spain to their second FIFA World Cup title following a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 final. Despite securing the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament, his dream club move remains on hold.

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Romano noted that the player yearns for a return to his home country, but Los Blancos president Florentino has proved a stumbling block.

Rodri in action || Imago

The Madrid-born star played for Atletico Madrid during the 2018/19 season before making a high-profile switch to Manchester City, where he has secured numerous major honours, including four Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

Real Madrid commit to Tchouameni

Despite Rodri's clear desire to join the club, the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu is not pursuing the transfer.

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Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni | IMAGO

The Spanish giants have already made alternative long-term commitments in the defensive midfield position.

Real Madrid recently handed a contract renewal to Aurelien Tchouameni, tying the French international to the club for five more years until the end of the 2030/31 season.