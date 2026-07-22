We NEVER went to court! — Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk explains how they 'failed as a marriage'

The Spanish-Tunisian actress has reflected on one of the most difficult periods of her life, addressing the controversy that surrounded her split from the PSG star.

Hiba Abouk has opened up about her divorce from Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi, describing 2023 as one of the most difficult periods of her life while revealing that the former couple have since found a healthier way to raise their two children together.

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Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk's marriage broke the internet in 2023 | IMAGO

The actress, 39, spoke about the experience during an appearance on Universo Calleja, Jesús Calleja’s travel and interview programme, reflecting on the personal upheaval that followed the end of her marriage.

"My family was broken"

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For Abouk, the breakdown of her family came at a time when she was already dealing with intense public scrutiny surrounding her separation from Hakimi.

Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk divorced in 2023 | Imago

“I was fully aware that one misfortune after another was happening to me and I suffered a lot. My family was broken, a divorce, on top of that accompanied by a rather unpleasant controversy," she was quoted as having said per Spanish magazine Semana Revista.

The couple’s split attracted enormous international attention, particularly because it coincided with an allegation of sexual assault involving Hakimi.

Achraf Hakimi won the 2025 CAF POTY

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The 27-year-old footballer has continued to deny the allegation, and the case generated extensive media coverage with Hakimi expected to stand trial.

Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi | IMAGO

Amid the attention, numerous claims circulated about the circumstances of the couple’s divorce, including speculation about alleged infidelity and supposed financial arrangements.

Hiba Abouk

Abouk has now offered her own account of the separation, pushing back against the idea that the former couple were locked in a prolonged courtroom battle.

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"We made an amicable separation"

Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk are legally separated

Speaking about the end of her marriage, Abouk explained that the divorce was deeply painful but ultimately handled without the dramatic legal battle that had been portrayed in some corners of the internet.

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“We made an amicable separation, we never got to trial.”

Achraf Hakimi and his ex-wife Hiba Abouk | IMAGO

Her comments directly address one of the most persistent narratives surrounding the couple’s split.

Achraf Hakimi (R) and his mother Saida Mouh at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2022.

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Some of those claims became so widely repeated that they eventually took on a life of their own online, becoming part of the broader mythology surrounding one of football’s most heavily scrutinised celebrity divorces.

Hakimi's ex-wife also acknowledged that the period was emotionally devastating.

Hiba Abouk | Credit: Europa Press

“It was a very hard decision to face because starting a family for me was my dream, what I have missed the most.”

The actress explained that she had never imagined having to build a life separately from the father of her children.

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Hiba Abouk with her two children Naim and Amin/via Instagram

“It’s a shock at all levels because I have two children, I automatically always think about them.”

‘We failed as a marriage, but we succeeded as parents’

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Three years after their marriage came to an end, Abouk says she and Hakimi have managed to establish a new relationship built around their responsibilities as parents.

Achraf Hakimi and his ex-wife Hiba Abouk | IMAGO

The former couple share two sons, Amin (born in February 2020) and Naim (born in February 2022) and Abouk explained that their priority has been creating a stable environment for them despite the end of their marriage.

“We fail as a marriage but we have decided to succeed in the work of parents and be a family in another way, we have a good relationship.”

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi | IMAGO

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Abouk’s reflections come as she enters a new phase of her life and career.