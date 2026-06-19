Achraf Hakimi: World Cup star to stand trial for rape after French court rejects appeal

The 2025 African footballer of the year will stand trial following a rape charge as he continues his World Cup campaign.

Achraf Hakimi will stand trial for rape after a French appeals court rejected his bid to overturn an earlier decision ordering criminal proceedings against him.

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The ruling, delivered by the Versailles Court of Appeal on Friday, represents a major legal setback for the PSG star, who has consistently denied the allegations since the case first emerged in 2023.

The decision comes while Hakimi is in the United States with Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Court rejects Hakimi appeal

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Hakimi had appealed the decision to send the case to trial, hoping to avoid appearing before a criminal court.

However, the appeals court upheld the original ruling, meaning the Moroccan international will now face trial on rape charges at a later date, as reported by RMC Sport. A trial date has not yet been announced.

The case stems from allegations made by a woman who accused Hakimi of raping her at his home in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt in February 2023 after the pair had communicated on social media. Hakimi has always denied the accusation.

According to statements cited by French media, the alleged victim’s lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, welcomed the court’s decision. Testifying for the first time in the press on Mediapart in an article published on Thursday evening, says the alleged victim says she wants "a trial to defend (herself), to be heard".

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"I want to justify myself. I want to be believed," she added according to the aforementioned outlet.

Achraf Hakimi could face up to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty of rape | Photo Credit: IMAGO

Meanwhile, Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, has repeatedly challenged the allegations and argued that the evidence does not support a criminal conviction.

The defence has pointed to what it describes as inconsistencies in the complainant’s account and previously argued that key investigative opportunities were not pursued, arguing that the "accusation is based solely on the word of a woman who obstructs all investigations" and that the young woman had "tried to conceal from the judicial authority several messages exchanged with one of her friends planning to 'rob' (sic) Mr. Hakimi".

Hakimi was indicted, placed under judicial control, and finally sent to trial in February.

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What next for Hakimi

The decision arrives in the middle of Morocco’s World Cup campaign, with Hakimi captaining the Atlas Lions on football’s biggest stage.

While the defender remains free to continue playing pending trial, the case is likely to cast a shadow over Morocco’s tournament as one of the World Cup’s most recognizable stars prepares for the biggest legal battle of his career.

Morocco lost their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against five-time champions Brazil.

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