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Iwobi shares how Lionel Messi embarassed him

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:00 - 03 August 2026
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Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi discussed his first encounter with Lionel Messi in the Champions League.
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Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi candidly recounted a humiliating on-pitch encounter with Lionel Messi, detailing how the legendary Argentine's dribbling ability left him stranded on the turf.

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The Nigeria international lifted the lid on what it feels like to face the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, describing the attacker as having an unbreachable force field around him.

Alex Iwobi on facing Messi

The 30-year-old reflected on a UEFA Champions League clash during his time at Arsenal, where he attempted to aggressively press the legendary Barcelona forward.

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Despite specifically wearing longer studs to ensure maximum grip on the pitch, Iwobi admitted he was effortlessly beaten by a simple drop of the shoulder.

"They throw the ball to Messi; it's on TikTok somewhere. He's throwing the ball to Messi. I've tried to press him. Like I did, I was tired of this force field that he has around him,” he said. 

"I've tried to press him. On his first touch, he's just left-foot chopped inside. I have slipped, my legs in the air like this, bro. Swear down. And I had the longest studs on."

The podcast host found the anecdote hilarious, admitting he had not yet seen the viral clip but planned to search for it immediately.

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"It comes up every now and again on Messi's compilations. And I just think, 'Oh no, that's me again.'"

Lionel Messi: Settling the GOAT debate

When asked to weigh in on the endless debate regarding the greatest player in football history, Iwobi always and unequivocally selects Messi over his historic rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even as he enters the twilight of his career, Messi continues to terrorise opposition defenders with the same elusive close control that embarrassed Iwobi years ago, as opposition defenders at the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup would testify (he finished with the most dribbles completed).

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