Ferran Torres breaks silence on PSG interest amid Barcelona contract standoff

Ferran Torres discussed his future publicly for the first time since Paris Saint-Germain registered interest.

Spain international Ferran Torres has addressed his uncertain future amid mounting speculation connecting him with a summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

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The 26-year-old forward currently finds himself engaged in a contract standoff with Barcelona, prompting interest from the reigning French and European champions.

Ferran Torres’ cryptic response on his future

Despite having a year remaining on his current deal, Barcelona executives have reportedly hesitated to offer a lucrative extension, leaving the player open to exploring other opportunities.

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When pressed about his upcoming decision and the persistent links to Luis Enrique's project in Paris, the attacker offered a notably cryptic response.

"I have a contract with Barcelona, but in football you NEVER know,” he said. "I'm waiting to make the right decision. I still don't know.

Barcelona and Spain forward Ferran Torres | IMAGO

"Yes, I have a dream club. I just want to be happy."

Hansi Flick's transfer market dilemma

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The financial package required to pry him away from the Camp Nou remains substantial, with the Catalan club reportedly demanding a baseline fee of €55 million.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick recently admitted that the club's overarching strategy for acquiring a new central striker relies, in part, on how the Torres situation unfolds.

The desirability of the Spanish forward has never been higher following a career-best campaign where he recorded 21 goals across all competitions during the 2025/26 season.