Ferran Torres breaks silence on PSG interest amid Barcelona contract standoff
Spain international Ferran Torres has addressed his uncertain future amid mounting speculation connecting him with a summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.
The 26-year-old forward currently finds himself engaged in a contract standoff with Barcelona, prompting interest from the reigning French and European champions.
Ferran Torres’ cryptic response on his future
Despite having a year remaining on his current deal, Barcelona executives have reportedly hesitated to offer a lucrative extension, leaving the player open to exploring other opportunities.
When pressed about his upcoming decision and the persistent links to Luis Enrique's project in Paris, the attacker offered a notably cryptic response.
"I have a contract with Barcelona, but in football you NEVER know,” he said. "I'm waiting to make the right decision. I still don't know.
"Yes, I have a dream club. I just want to be happy."
Hansi Flick's transfer market dilemma
The financial package required to pry him away from the Camp Nou remains substantial, with the Catalan club reportedly demanding a baseline fee of €55 million.
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick recently admitted that the club's overarching strategy for acquiring a new central striker relies, in part, on how the Torres situation unfolds.
The desirability of the Spanish forward has never been higher following a career-best campaign where he recorded 21 goals across all competitions during the 2025/26 season.
His stock skyrocketed further this summer after he secured the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Spain, scoring the decisive 106th-minute goal to defeat Argentina 1-0 in the final on July 19, 2026.