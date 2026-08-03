Advertisement

Arsenal's move for Guimaraes turned down as Newcastle reject opening bid

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:15 - 03 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal's move for Guimaraes turned down
Newcastle United have reportedly turned down an initial offer from Arsenal for star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
Advertisement

Having secured the domestic title, Arsenal have made Guimaraes a top priority to strengthen their midfield for the upcoming season. 

Advertisement

However, the leadership at St James' Park has made it clear they will not part with their key player easily.

The Gunners are keen to add the Brazilian international to their squad, but the Magpies are standing firm in their desire to retain their captain.

Arsenal’s bid for Guimaraes rejected 

Advertisement

According to reports, Newcastle have rejected a direct approach from Arsenal for the 28-year-old midfielder. 

Despite this initial setback, Arsenal are reportedly considering a revised and improved bid for the Brazilian midfielder.

Guimaraes in action || imago
Guimaraes in action || imago

It is understood that the midfielder has travelled to Newcastle's pre-season training camp in Spain with the intention of submitting a formal transfer request to facilitate his departure.

His desire for a move is said to be influenced by a summer of significant change at the club, which has seen the departure of former head coach Eddie Howe and key teammates such as Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. 

Advertisement

This developing situation presents an early crisis for incoming manager Matthias Jaissle, who has yet to be officially announced. 

The German tactician had reportedly planned to build his new-look team around the Brazilian but now faces the daunting prospect of losing his most influential player before his tenure has even begun.

Guimaraes, who joined from Lyon in 2022 for £40 million, has been a central figure for Newcastle, amassing 195 appearances and contributing 31 goals.

Advertisement

The potential sale of Guimaraes would mark another major change in a turbulent summer for Newcastle.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
We are back — Manchester United fans run wild as leader Bruno Fernandes storm preseason with 4-man delegation
Football
03.08.2026
We are back — Manchester United fans run wild as leader Bruno Fernandes storm preseason with 4-man delegation
Ferran Torres || imago
Football
03.08.2026
Ferran Torres breaks silence on PSG interest amid Barcelona contract standoff
Arsenal's move for Guimaraes turned down
Premier League
03.08.2026
Arsenal's move for Guimaraes turned down as Newcastle reject opening bid
Leipzig chief denies any agreement with Real Madrid for Diomande
Football
03.08.2026
‘It's a clear no’ - Leipzig chief denies any agreement with Real Madrid for Diomande
Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joins Chelsea
Premier League
03.08.2026
Official: Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joins Chelsea on free transfer
Rima Edbouche: 9 Facts about Ousmane Dembélé's Mysterious Wife in 2026?
Lifestyle
03.08.2026
Rima Edbouche: 9 Facts about Ousmane Dembélé's Mysterious Wife in 2026?