Rima Edbouche: 9 Facts about Ousmane Dembélé's Mysterious Wife in 2026?

Who is Ousmane Dembele’s wife Rima Edbouche? Read the full 2026 bio covering her age, background, career, marriage, child, social media, and net worth.

During the 2026 World Cup, Rima Edbouche emerged as something more specific: a private, modest-fashion content creator whose carefully curated social presence, and understated stadium looks turned her into one of the summer’s most talked-about WAG style figures.

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The reason is compelling precisely because she is visible without being fully accessible

Dembele and his wife Rima Edbouche | Getty Images

In this article, Pulse Sports details seven things to know about the mysterious wife of the reigning Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele.

Who is Rima Edbouche?

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Rima Edbouche

Rima Edbouche is a content creator and modest-fashion personality best known publicly as the wife of French football star Ousmane Dembélé. But the strongest recent reporting presents her as more than a celebrity spouse.

In her World Cup diary for Vogue Arabia, she described a life shaped by Paris, fine-arts study, Moroccan heritage, and fashion as a form of artistic expression. Rima Edbouche is widely presented as a woman of Moroccan Berber origin, raised in France.

One reason she fascinates search audiences is that she has built recognition while preserving anonymity.

Vogue Arabia said she creates “a sense of closeness” with her audience while keeping her face hidden. That combination, high visibility and strict self-protection, is central to the Rima Edbouche brand.

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Rima Edbouche Age

Rima Edbouche

Rima Edbouche’s exact date of birth is not publicly confirmed, so the most accurate approach is to present her age as a reported range rather than a hard, unsourced certainty.

During the World Cup, Vogue Arabia identified her as 26. Later in July 2026, French publications referred to her as 27. Based on the available reporting, the safest wording is that Rima Edbouche is widely reported to be in her mid-20s in 2026, most commonly 26 or 27.

Rima Edbouche Career

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Dembele's wife Rima Edbouche's face remains a mystery for many fans | Instagram

Rima Edbouche’s career sits at the intersection of content creation, modest fashion, and personal branding. Since 2021, she has been described as a lifestyle content creator, especially for veiled women, which means her public identity did not begin with the 2026 World Cup. She already had a defined niche before many international football fans started searching her name.

That matters editorially because it gives her creator profile a stronger foundation than the usual “WAG influencer” shorthand.

Edbouche also runs her own modest fashion label, Razalae, describing it as a brand tied to elegant, contemporary, Islamic-inspired fashion. The same profile linked her style language to labels she admires, including Alaïa, Loro Piana, The Frankie Shop, and COS, which matches what she herself told Vogue.

She Has A Degree in Fine Arts

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During her interview with Vogue, Rima Edbouche said she has long been drawn to aesthetics and artistic expression. She also revealed she completed higher studies in art and earned a degree in the field. Edbouche has also credited her mother’s wardrobe and her Moroccan heritage with shaping her understanding of femininity, detail, and elegance.

She Launched A Foundation To Support Mothers and Children in France

Dembele's wife Rima Edbouche | Instagram

Rima Edbouche's public role widened again in July 2026. Purepeople reported that Ousmane Dembele's wife launched the R Foundation, an initiative she said was meant to support women, mothers, and children in France and internationally. The publication quoted her project description and noted that she presented it directly to her audience on Instagram, marking a visible shift from pure lifestyle influence toward a more philanthropic public identity.

Ousmane Dembele and Rima Edbouche’s relationship

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Dembele and his wife Rima Edbouche and daughter, celebrate the Champions League title at the Allianz Stadium | Getty

Rima Edbouche and Ousmane Dembélé are married, and nearly every credible profile agrees that the wedding took place in December 2021 in a traditional Moroccan ceremony. The wedding ceremony at the time, followed Moroccan tradition. The couple also have a daughter, reportedly born in September 2022.

One detail that has not been publicly clarified is how the couple first met. The circumstances of when and how they met have never been disclosed, which fits the broader pattern of how tightly they manage personal information.

Rima Edbouche and Ousmane Dembele have a daughter | IMAGO

Even with that privacy, Edbouche is repeatedly described as a visible support figure during major moments in Dembélé’s career, with multiple media outlets including Pulse Sports noting her presence at important matches and celebrations, including PSG trophy moments and France’s World Cup campaign.

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Rima Edbouche World Cup fashion impact

Rima Edbouche at the 2026 Word Cup styled France's Nike Dri-FIT Energy Top with her hijab during the round of 16 fixture against Paraguay | IMAGO

Rima Edbouche’s fashion impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup redefined the "WAG" (Wives and Girlfriends) style blueprint by positioning modest Islamic fashion as a high-editorial, culturally aware statement on the global sports stage.

Rather than adhering to conventional, overt luxury trends, the Moroccan-born influencer and wife of France's Ousmane Dembélé leveraged thoughtful layering and strategic anonymity to capture the internet's attention.

Edbouche assumed the heart of Les Bleus and the Texas spirit effortlessly without compromise during the World Cup semifinal fixture between France and Spain at the Dallas Stadium | Instagram/Rima Edbouche

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She subverted standard fan apparel by seamlessly integrating her husband's No. 7 jersey over an all-black foundation, transforming basic sports apparel into a structured, high-fashion silhouette. By deliberately shielding her face behind sunglasses, masks, and wide-brimmed headwear, Edbouche made a definitive statement in an overexposed social media landscape. She redirected the public’s focus away from her personal identity and entirely toward the silhouette, texture, and craftsmanship of her clothing. This strict commitment to privacy and faith-first dressing was widely heralded as a quietly radical departure from traditional, high-visibility football culture.

Her most viral World Cup appearances in the United States masterfully blended traditional religious modesty with hyper-regional American subcultures. She captivated fashion critics by pairing her hijab with western-inspired elements, including oversized black cowboy hats, concho belts, and textured leather boots.

Edbouche assumed the heart of Les Bleus and the Texas spirit effortlessly without compromise during the World Cup semifinal fixture between France and Spain at the Dallas Stadium | Instagram/Rima Edbouche

This intentional fusion proved that traditional garments can fluidly co-exist with global style trends, cementing her as a trailblazer for modern modest fashion.

What is Rima Edbouche’s Net Worth in 2026?

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Rima Edbouche, wife of Ousmane Dembele | Instagram

Rima Edbouche’s exact net worth is not publicly verified. Multiple reports consistently focus on her audience, fashion label, style profile, family life, and now her R Foundation — but not on a documented, audited personal net-worth figure. That means any precise number circulating online should be treated carefully unless it comes from a transparent financial breakdown.

What can be said more confidently is that she appears to have independent commercial value. That is a reasonable inference from her long-running content-creator status, the reported existence of her brand Razalae, and the size of the audience documented across multiple outlets.

Rima Edbouche Social Media