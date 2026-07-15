From Rima Edbouche to Sofia Mbemba: The WAGs redefining matchday fashion at the 2026 World Cup

Forget the oversized jerseys and denim shorts. The 2026 FIFA World Cup has become a global fashion runway, where football’s most stylish partners are turning matchday dressing into an art form. From Rima Edbouche’s elegant modestwear and Sofia Mbemba’s couture-inspired creations to Laura Abla’s understated luxury and Isabel Haugseng Johansen’s elevated footballcore, a new generation of WAGs is proving that supporting your country has never looked more fashionable.

The football shirt has always been the unofficial uniform of World Cup supporters. But at the 2026 tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico, it has become something much bigger.

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This summer, WAG fashion has undergone one of its biggest transformations yet. Jerseys are being reconstructed into corset dresses, paired with luxury tailoring, fused with traditional cultural textiles and styled through the lens of contemporary high fashion.

Rather than simply representing their partners from the stands, football’s most influential women are actively setting the style agenda.

Social media has only amplified the movement. Matchday outfits are generating almost as much conversation as the football itself, with fans dissecting every appearance across Instagram, TikTok and X.

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Four women, in particular, have come to define this shift.

In this article, Pulse Sports spotlights four WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) at the 2026 World Cup reshaping the matchday fashion conversation.

Sofia Mbemba: Transforming national pride into couture

Instagram/Sofia Mbemba

If there has been one undisputed breakout star of the tournament’s fashion scene, it is Sofia Mbemba, the wife of DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba.

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Supporting the Leopards, Sofia has delivered what many fans consider the World Cup’s most original matchday wardrobe by merging football with high fashion and Congolese heritage.

She ditched the traditional jersey template and commissioned custom-made looks featuring structured corset silhouettes, sculptural peplum details and vibrant African-inspired prints while incorporating the colours and symbolism of the national team.

Instagram/Sofia Mbemba

The result is a collection of outfits that feel editorial rather than costume. Each appearance has generated widespread discussion online, with fashion fans praising her creativity and willingness to push beyond conventional football styling.

Instagram/Sofia Mbemba

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In doing so, Mbemba has helped establish a new blueprint for international tournament dressing, one where national identity becomes the inspiration for couture-level craftsmanship.

Rima Edbouche: Rewriting the rules of modest matchday fashion

Rima Edbouche at the 2026 Word Cup styled France's Nike Dri-FIT Energy Top with her hijab during the round of 16 fixture against Paraguay | IMAGO

Every major tournament almost always produces a breakout fashion personality, but few have been as distinctive as Rima Edbouche.

The wife of the current Ballon d'Or holder and France international Ousmane Demebele, has consistently demonstrated that modest dressing and trend-driven styling are not mutually exclusive.

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Throughout France’s World Cup campaign, the Moroccan influencer layered Les Bleus shirts over flowing skirts, incorporated western-inspired accessories and even introduced a cowboy hat into one of the tournament’s most talked-about looks.

Instead of allowing the football shirt to dominate her outfits, Rima treated it as another styling piece, balancing structure, proportion and cultural identity in a way rarely seen at previous World Cups.

Edbouche assumed the heart of Les Bleus and the Texas spirit effortlessly without compromise during the World Cup semifinal fixture between France and Spain at the Dallas Stadium | Instagram/Rima Edbouche

Her wardrobe has resonated because it offers representation. For many supporters, particularly women who dress modestly, Rima has shown there is no single formula for football fashion. You can celebrate your national team without compromising your personal style.

More importantly, she has challenged long-standing stereotypes about what a football WAG should look like.

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Isabel Haugseng Johansen: Taking footballcore into its luxury era

Isabel Haugseng | Instagram

Footballcore has become one of fashion’s defining trends over the past two years, but Isabel Haugseng Johansen may have shown where it is heading next.

Supporting Norway, Erling Haaland’s childhood sweetheart has embraced reconstructed football-inspired dressing with sophisticated silhouettes that blur the line between sportswear and ready-to-wear fashion.

Isabel dazzled in a bespoke outfit as tribute to her boyfriend Haaland | Instagram

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Her standout red Norway-inspired dress crafted by German designer Fioonaax, quickly became one of the tournament’s most recognisable looks, transforming a national football shirt into an elegant occasion piece.

Isabel Haugseng at the 2026 World Cup | Instagram

Her custom-made jacket by designer BYDRYSDALE during Norway's FIFA World Cup match against Senegal also paid tribute to the Man City star, sparking buzz on social media and signalling how the culture continues to find fresh angles to interpret matchday support.

Her wardrobe reflects a broader evolution in football fashion, where jerseys are no longer worn as merchandise but reimagined as luxury garments.

Laura Abla: The disruptor proving quiet luxury still has a place at the World Cup

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Laura Abla, girlfriend of Spain's Dani Olmo | Instagram/Laura Abla

Not every viral fashion moment needs embellishment.

While many tournament looks have embraced maximalism, Laura Abla, the girlfriend of Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, has built her World Cup wardrobe around clean tailoring, refined silhouettes and understated elegance.

Instagram/Laura Abla

Whether attending matches or sharing behind-the-scenes moments away from the stadium, the German model has effortlessly shuffled between polished separates, elevated basics while prioritising genuine storytelling.

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Instagram/Laura Abla

That audacity has earned admiration online, with many fans describing her wardrobe as effortlessly chic and highly wearable.

In an era where viral fashion often rewards excess, Laura has demonstrated that authenticity and simplicity remains one of style’s most powerful statements.

Conclusion

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The defining fashion story of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is not a single dress, designer or viral photograph.

It is the emergence of multiple style identities within football culture.

Rima Edbouche has expanded the conversation around modest fashion. Sofia Mbemba has turned national pride into couture. Laura Abla has championed understated luxury. Isabel Haugseng Johansen has elevated footballcore beyond streetwear.

Together, they represent a generation of WAGs who are no longer simply following fashion trends, they are creating and evolving them.