The Ultimate It Girls: The 10 Hottest Girlfriends at the 2026 FIFA World Cup REVEALED

From actresses and supermodels to influencers and entrepreneurs, these women proved the World Cup isn’t just won on the pitch. Their style, presence and star power became part of the tournament’s story as millions followed every appearance from the stands to social media.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has showcased more than football.

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It introduced a new generation of WAGs whose influence extends well beyond the touchline. Some arrived with millions of followers and established careers. Others became overnight sensations through their style, authenticity and unwavering support for their partners.

Together, they proved that modern football’s biggest stage isn’t confined to the pitch. Sometimes, the most memorable moments unfold just a few rows behind the dugout

Whether commanding attention in the stands, dominating Instagram or setting new fashion trends, these girlfriends have proven that the tournament isn’t only about what happens between the white lines.

Here is Pulse Sports' editorial selection of the 10 girlfriends of footballers, who are currently turning heads at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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10. Suzette Carter

Suzette boasts more than 44K followers on Instagram

Representing France, Suzette Carter made waves for her stunning looks and understated glamour. The American girlfriend of Les Bleus midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has been characteristically lowkey so far at the tournament. However, fans have also taken notice of her quiet style standouts.

Suzette Carter | Instagram

Suzette and Tchouameni have been dating since 2025

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9. Aaliyah Cloßen

Aaliyah Cloßen is a model | Credit: Jonas Herrlein

Aaliyah Cloßen has enjoyed a remarkable rise alongside German superstar Florian Wirtz. The model and content creator’s natural beauty, minimalist aesthetic and relaxed confidence made her one of the tournament’s freshest faces, with fans quickly taking notice every time she appeared supporting Germany. Though private, she is an absolute star on TikTok where she boasts more than 112,000 followers.

Aaliyah seen from the stands at Euro 2024 | IMAGO

Florian Wirtz's girlfriend Aaliyah | IMAGO

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8. Thalyta Silva

Thalyta Silva | Instagram

Brazilian model Thalyta Silva brought effortless glamour to Portugal’s World Cup journey. With striking features, polished fashion choices and a sophisticated social media presence, the girlfriend of Nuno Mendes, quickly established herself as one of the competition’s standout beauties.

Thalyta Silva has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram

Thalyta Silva | Instagram

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Thalyta Silva | Instagram

7. Laura Abla

Laura Abla is the girlfriend of Dani Olmo | IMAGO

German model Laura Abla embodies timeless European elegance. Rarely seeking unnecessary attention, the girlfriend of Dani Olmo has risen to become one of Spain’s most admired supporters thanks to her refined fashion sense and understated confidence throughout La Roja’s campaign.

Instagram/Laura Abla

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Laura Abla | IMAGO

6. Inés García

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia | Instagram

One of the newest names in football’s celebrity landscape, Inés García has quickly become one of Spain’s most talked-about influencers. Her youthful style, growing online presence and relationship with La Roja's golden boy Lamine Yamal have ensured she remains firmly in the spotlight.

Ines Garcia, girlfriend of Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

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Inés García | Instagram

5. Karoline Lima

Karoline Lima, girlfriend of Brazilian defender Léo Pereira | Instagram

Karoline Lima arrived at the World Cup with superstar status already secured in Brazil. The influencer and girlfriend of Léo Pereira combined glamorous matchday looks with her trademark confidence throughout the tournament, reminding everyone why she remains one of South America’s biggest digital personalities.

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Instagram/Karoline Lima

She boatss more than 5.8 million followers on Instagram

4. Tolami Benson

Bukayo Saka's partner Tolami Benson | Getty Images

Tolami Benson has quietly become one of England’s biggest style icons. Every Three Lions match seemed to produce another effortlessly chic outfit, earning admiration from football fans and fashion pages alike. With understated luxury and impeccable styling, the fiancee of Bukayo Saka has emerged as one of the defining faces of this World Cup.

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Tolami Benson, the girlfriend of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka || IG

Tolami Benson | Getty Images

Tolami Benson | Instagram

Tolami Benson | Credit: Instagram(@tolami_benson)

3. Georgina Rodríguez

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Georgina Rodriguez at the "Fjord" screening at the Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO

Football’s first lady needs little introduction. Georgina’s eventual arrival in the United States after initially supporting Portugal remotely instantly became one of the tournament’s biggest off-field moments. Between luxury fashion, magazine covers and her Netflix success, the fiancée of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo continues to define modern WAG culture.

Georgina Rodriguez | IMAGO

Georgina Rodriguez at Milan Fashion Week | IMAGO

Georgina Rodriguez/via Instagram

2. Jordeen Buckley

Jordeen Buckley | Instagram

Jamaican-Canadian influencer Jordeen Buckley is the newest heartthrob of the World Cup. She has perfectly balanced elegance with personality throughout Ghana’s campaign. An entrepreneur away from football, the fiancee of Antoine Semenyo proudly embraced Ghana’s colours during the tournament, winning admiration for both her beauty and her unwavering support from the stands.

Jordeen Buckley | Instagram

She boasts more than 124,000 followers on Instagram

Jordeen Buckley | Instagram

Jordeen Buckley | Instagram

1. Ester Expósito

Ester Expósito | IMAGO

Few women in Europe are as instantly recognizable as Ester Expósito. The Spanish actress rose to global fame through Netflix’s Elite, but her relationship with France captain Kylian Mbappé has made her one of football’s newest power couples. However, her astonishing looks have endeared her to fans globally and it's no wonder why she’s regarded as one of the world’s most beautiful women.

Ester Expósito boasts 24.3 million followers on Instagram | IMAGO

Ester Expósito | Getty

Ester Expósito