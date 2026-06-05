Inés García, 21, defends relationship with 18-year-old Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup debut

Lamine Yamal's new girlfriend has continued to respond to criticism of their budding romance.

Spanish influencer Inés García, 21, has addressed the intense online scrutiny she has faced since going public with her relationship with Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal.

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In a recent interview, García defended her personal life and career, stating she is currently “very happy and very calm” despite the wave of criticism.

What's the gossip?

Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia are reportedly dating | Instagram

According to El Periodico, the Sevilla-based influencer emphasised that her work as an influencer is something she loves and plans to continue, regardless of her high-profile romance.

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García pushed back against accusations that she left a previous long-term relationship specifically for Yamal, calling such claims baseless. She also addressed speculation that she is with the 18-year-old footballer for fame or money, making it clear that she was already building her own platform before their relationship became public.

Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend Ines Garcia

The couple first sparked rumours after being spotted together on holiday in Greece. Their relationship was “hard launched” when Yamal brought her to Barcelona’s end-of-season team dinner, where they posed together publicly.

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Gracia | Instagram

García described this period as “the happiest moment of my life,” suggesting she is content both personally and professionally. She noted that while she tries to keep certain aspects of her life private, the intense public interest in Yamal makes that difficult.

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Yamal set for FIFA World Cup debut

Lamine Yamal will be a star for Spain at the World Cup

The Blaugrana superstar is making his highly anticipated FIFA World Cup debut in the North American tournament as Spain’s primary attacking focal point.

Despite suffering a late-season hamstring scare, the phenomenal winger arrives fresh off a standout domestic campaign, leading La Roja as one of the betting favourites.

Yamal’s international career is a masterclass in breaking records, highlighted by his senior debut in September 2023 at just 16 years and 57 days old.

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