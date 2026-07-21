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We see you — Reds star sends message to people mocking Messi and Argentina

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:38 - 21 July 2026
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Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister released a defiant message after their World Cup final defeat.
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Alexis Mac Allister has fired back at critics who celebrated Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat, releasing a defiant statement following the national team's return from North America.

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The Liverpool midfielder addressed the mockery the defending champions faced after being beaten 1-0 by Spain in extra time at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Alexis Mac Allister thanks Argentina supporters

Despite the heartbreaking conclusion to their tournament, the 27-year-old expressed his deep gratitude for the unwavering support the squad received.

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Mac Allister released a statement thanking the fans who remained inside the stadium in New Jersey to cheer the players after the final whistle.

The midfielder also highlighted the rousing reception the squad was given by supporters upon their arrival back in Buenos Aires.

Argentina outplayed by Spain in the final

The emotional homecoming provided a stark contrast to the performance on the pitch, where the European champions comprehensively outplayed Lionel Scaloni's side.

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Argentina suffered a dismal offensive outing, failing to register a single shot on target (0 shots on target, 35% possession) against a dominant Spanish side (20 shots, 12 on target).

The South Americans were eventually undone when Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card, leaving them vulnerable before Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal.

Yamal fouled by Mac Allister || imago
Yamal fouled by Mac Allister || imago

Alexis Mac Allister addresses international detractors

The painful defeat sparked a wave of harsh criticism and derision aimed at the team and captain Lionel Messi across social media.

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Rather than ignore the noise, Mac Allister concluded his public address by sending a direct message to those who took pleasure in the team's failure to secure back-to-back world titles.

"And also, thank you to those who, from other countries, send us messages mocking us or rejoicing in our pain," Mac Allister stated.

"Without meaning to, you help us feel prouder to be Argentine every single day."

The defiant message underscores the resilient mentality of a squad that previously secured the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2021 Copa America, and the 2024 Copa America titles before their recent disappointment against Spain.

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