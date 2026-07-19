2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi fans and rivals go head-to-head on social media after questionable fouls

Many reactions have surfaced on social media from Lionel Messi fans and rival fans following some questionable fouls in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina and Spain went head-to-head for the biggest trophy in world football after reaching the final of the World Cup.

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The game saw both teams make some questionable challenges, in the game especially from the Argentine players that

With Spain going on to win the game 1-0 in extra time and lifting the World Cup after a goalless draw at full time, fans have called out the referee for being lenient on both teams.

Fans' reaction on social media

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Social have been buzzing with a lot of reactions from rival fans and Messi fans who are going back and forth at each other.

The reactions stemmed from several Argentine players committing a lot of fouls, with some being potential red card offences.

The same is also said for some Spanish players who have also made a lot of fouls that should have been called by the referee.

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One rival fan posted on X, “Can someone please explain to me how Argentina ALWAYS get away with tackles like this? It's a stone-wall yellow card, but the referee gives nothing.”

Can someone please explain to me how Argentina ALWAYS get away with tackles like this?



It's a stone-wall yellow card, but the referee gives nothing. pic.twitter.com/0vwmKgOfwz — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) July 19, 2026

Another rival fan commented, “The referee has been Argentina’s most influential player so far. If this is what FIFA calls 'neutral officiating, this World Cup is destined to be remembered as football’s greatest embarrassment.”

A fan replied, “McAllister should have been booked twice already. Instead, he is still clear…”

Yamal fouled by Mac Allister || imago

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These comments enraged some Messi fans, who came out to present their own evidence of Spain players fouling the Argentina players.

One fan wrote, “Not even a yellow card given for this,” after Rodri fouled Messi by pulling his shirt.

Messi being fouled by Spanish player || Imago

Another fan responded, “Bro was fouling Messi for the entirety of the half", referring to Spanish midfielder Rodri.