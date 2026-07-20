World Cup final boycott: UEFA Chief reportedly snubs FIFA over key disputes

UEFA President reportedly boycotted the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to protest FIFA's handling of several controversial issues during the tournament.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin deliberately skipped the 2026 FIFA World Cup final as a sign of his growing dissatisfaction with FIFA and its leadership, according to reports in the British media.

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Ceferin's absence from football's biggest match is being interpreted as a symbolic protest against a series of controversial decisions made by FIFA during the tournament, further exposing the widening divide between European football's governing body and the world football governing body.

Balogun Red Card controversy fuels UEFA's anger

According to the reports, tensions between UEFA and FIFA reached a new level following FIFA's decision to overturn the suspension of United States forward Folarin Balogun ahead of the hosts' World Cup clash against Belgium.

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Balogun had initially been sent off, but FIFA's disciplinary committee later rescinded the red card after United States President Donald Trump publicly urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the incident.

The decision reportedly infuriated UEFA, which described the reversal as "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable."

European football's governing body also reportedly accused FIFA of yielding to political pressure from the tournament hosts, insisting that such interference crossed a "red line."

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Referee entry ban deepens divide

Relations between both organizations were further strained after Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry into the United States.

In response, UEFA appointed Artan to officiate the UEFA Super Cup, a move widely viewed as a show of solidarity with the match official.

FIFA also faced criticism over its handling of Iran's participation during the tournament.

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Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was dropped by FIFA after being denied entry into the U.S | Image: Imago

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei described his side as the "most oppressed" team at the World Cup, while comments attributed to US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin following Iran's elimination intensified concerns over the political atmosphere surrounding the competition.

Disagreement over new FIFA rules

Beyond disciplinary matters, UEFA and FIFA remain divided over several new football regulations introduced during the World Cup.

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UEFA has yet to adopt a number of FIFA's experimental measures, including hydration breaks, the "mistaken identity" VAR protocol and a rule allowing referees to caution players who cover their mouths while speaking to opponents.

The VAR protocol attracted widespread debate after Switzerland striker Breel Embolo received a controversial red card during his side's defeat to Argentina.

Ceferin criticises expanded World Cup format

Ceferin had also voiced concerns before the tournament over FIFA's expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams.

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Speaking before the competition began, the UEFA president questioned the quality of some matches under the expanded format.

"We have a lot of matches that are completely uninteresting," Ceferin said.

Another major area of disagreement is ticket pricing. While FIFA has faced criticism over the cost of World Cup tickets, UEFA has reiterated its commitment to a "fan first" policy ahead of UEFA Euro 2028 in the United Kingdom and Ireland.