Africa's best referee blocked from entering U.S to officiate World Cup

Somali referee Omar Artan has been denied entry to the United States to officiate at this summer's FIFA World Cup.

FIFA confirmed on Monday that Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The governing body stated that US authorities had informed that his status would not change, shifting responsibility to the host government’s immigration processes.

Africa's #1 referee denied entry into U.S for World Cup

Artan was reportedly refused entry at Miami International Airport despite holding a valid visa. Somalia is currently subject to a broad travel ban imposed by the Trump administration. While no official reason has been given for the decision, Somali officials condemned it as undermining football’s values.

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“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications,” the world governing body added.

Somali referee Omar Artan, who was set to be the first from his country to officiate at the World Cup finals, has been denied entry to the United States. pic.twitter.com/Tf4zsMSI25 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 8, 2026

Somali government representatives have called for global support for Artan, describing the decision as disappointing.

Ciise Aden Abshir, senior adviser to Somalia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports and a former national team captain, said: “Omar Artan is among Africa’s most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community.”

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