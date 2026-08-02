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‘Not that good’ - Flick delivers blunt assessment on Adeyemi's debut for Barcelona

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:17 - 02 August 2026
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Flick delivers blunt assessment on Adeyemi
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick offered a frank and critical assessment of Karim Adeyemi's first outing for the club.
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The German forward's performance in a 2-2 pre-season draw against Birmingham City was underwhelming.

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The spotlight was on Adeyemi during the friendly at St. Andrew's, but the new summer signing struggled to make an impact. 

He appeared isolated on the wing and was dispossessed in a play that led directly to a Birmingham goal. The match ended in a draw, with Barcelona subsequently losing 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

Flick slams Adeyemi’s performance 

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Despite the lacklustre debut, Flick expressed confidence that the former Borussia Dortmund star has the potential to become a key player for the Catalan side.

Speaking to the press after the game, Flick did not hold back his thoughts on his compatriot's performance. 

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick || Imago
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick || Imago

"Karim, some things he did were not that good," the manager stated. "I think he has more potential to show, but he is still in the first week of training so that's normal."

Flick was quick to add that Adeyemi's training sessions have shown a different side to the player. 

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"I've seen a better Karim in training with his speed and finishing, but he has a lot of potential and can give us a lot.”

Despite Adeyemi's quiet debut and persistent transfer rumours linking Barcelona with Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez, Flick insisted he is content with his current attacking options.

Barcelona's new signing, Karim Adeyemi || X
Barcelona's new signing, Karim Adeyemi || X
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"I focus on the team I have now and the players I have now. I don’t dream; I am here," Flick declared. 

"What I see is that we have a lot of quality, including with the young players. We have great objectives... but everything will depend on how we work every day."

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