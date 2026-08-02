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Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez make wedding plans, set to tie the knot in Madeira

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:15 - 02 August 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez make wedding plans
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to marry his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, on the Portuguese island of Madeira where he was born and raised.
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Ronaldo, who grew up in Funchal, met the Spanish-Argentinian model in 2016 and proposed last August. 

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The couple were recently seen wearing diamond rings while on a yacht in Majorca, further fuelling wedding rumours.

The former Manchester United star had previously mentioned his intention to marry Rodriguez after the World Cup. 

Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding plans

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Ronaldo expressed his desire to "arrive at my wedding with the champion's trophy," and described Georgina as the one woman he truly wanted to settle down with.

Georgina Rodriguez at the "Fjord" screening at the Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO
Georgina Rodriguez at the "Fjord" screening at the Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO

However, despite his intentions not happening, he has decided to still go on with his plan of marrying his long-time partner.

There have been many reports speculating that the couple have chosen Madeira for their wedding. 

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According to local reports, the cathedral in the island's capital, Funchal, has been booked for a major wedding next Saturday.

The Portugal and Al-Nassr forward, 41, and the 32-year-old model are also said to have reserved the nearby five-star Savoy Palace Hotel for their reception. 

Cristiano Ronaldo || imago
Cristiano Ronaldo || imago

A source familiar with the hotel's plans noted the unusual arrangements. "Guests at the hotel have been told two floors will be out of use on Friday and Saturday, as well as several bar areas," the source stated.

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