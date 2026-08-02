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‘We had to do more’ - Oshoala hails Super Falcons' resilience in 10-men win over Zambia

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:10 - 02 August 2026
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Oshoala hails Super Falcons' resilience
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala lauded her team's fighting spirit following their victory against Zambia.
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The 10-time WAFCON champions secured a 1-0 win against Zambia, despite going one man down following a first-half red card.

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The decisive moment came when Oshoala, a former Barcelona striker, latched onto a perfectly timed through ball from captain Rasheedat Ajibade and coolly slotted it past the goalkeeper to score the only goal of the match.

Nigeria's character was put to the test when defender Oluwatosin Demehin was sent off before halftime. Despite being a player down, the team held firm to secure a crucial victory.

Oshoala praises performance 

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In a post-match interview, Oshoala explained the team's mindset after the dismissal, emphasising the need for increased effort from every player on the pitch.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala || Imago
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala || Imago

"I think when you're playing, different things can happen. We got a red card and we knew we had to sacrifice more," Oshoala stated. "We had to do more, we had to do double jobs in each position."

She also noted that the team's ambition wasn't blunted by the numerical disadvantage, as they continued to push for more goals rather than simply defending their lead.

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"We never thought about going down. We were thinking of trying to get more goals," she added.

Currently sitting third in Group C with three points, behind Malawi and Zambia, the Super Falcons must defeat Egypt in their last group match to strengthen their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

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