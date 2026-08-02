‘Don’t count us out’ — Super Falcons still aiming for WAFCON title defence despite shaky start

Despite losing their first game, Nigeria's Super Falcons are still hopeful of retaining their WAFCON crown

Nigeria's Super Falcons have refused to let their difficult start to the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations derail their ambitions, insisting they remain firmly in the race to retain their continental crown.

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After bouncing back from a shock opening defeat to Malawi with a gritty 1-0 victory over Zambia, defender Michelle Alozie has sent a clear message to fans and rivals alike: the defending champions are far from finished.

Alozie plays down individual award after heroic Zambia display

Alozie was named Woman of the Match following an outstanding defensive performance as the Super Falcons secured a priceless win despite playing most of the contest with 10 players after Oluwatosin Demehin's red card.

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Rather than celebrate her personal recognition, the versatile defender credited the entire squad for producing one of their most resilient displays of the tournament.

"I don't even know if I really deserve the Woman of the Match award. I think it was really a team effort, and we really came out on top today," Alozie told reporters after the match.

She also acknowledged the quality of Zambia's dangerous frontline, admitting the encounter demanded every ounce of concentration and effort from Nigeria's defence.

"It was so exhausting. All props to Zambia. Obviously, they have Barbra, Racheal, and Prisca, and they are definitely really fast. So, I think it was really a testament to how we were able to defend and keep them out."

Super Falcons refuse to surrender title ambitions

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The victory dramatically revived Nigeria's campaign after the stunning loss to Malawi had left the 10-time African champions under immense pressure.

Alozie believes the performance against Zambia perfectly captured the spirit that has defined the Super Falcons for decades.

"I think it really shows the fight of the Super Falcons and how, even though we're down, we're going to give everything we have. And I think that's what we did," she said.

The defender also appealed for patience and continued support from Nigerians, insisting the team remains determined to defend its continental title despite the rocky beginning.

"Definitely don't count us out. I know we obviously didn't start the way that we wanted to, but I feel like the Super Falcons always show up again and again. So, I just need the fans to stay with us and continue supporting us," Alozie added.

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