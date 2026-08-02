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‘We like making our TikToks’ – Super Falcons MVP Alozie tells fans to relax on social media criticism

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:42 - 02 August 2026
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Nigerian Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie has defended the team's use of social media mid-tournament
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Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has responded to criticism over the team's social media activity, insisting fans should not mistake TikTok videos and online content for a lack of commitment on the pitch.

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The Woman of the Match winner made the comments after helping Nigeria grind out a crucial 1-0 victory over Zambia at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, a result that revived the Super Falcons' hopes of defending their continental title.

Alozie defends team's social media culture

Nigeria came into the Zambia clash under intense pressure following a shock defeat to Malawi, with several supporters blaming the players' frequent TikTok videos for the disappointing performance.

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However, Alozie dismissed those claims, explaining that social media has become an important part of the squad's team-building process rather than a distraction.

"I think this team is so fun. We keep the spirits high. We like making our TikToks. We like to bond with each other. We love social media, and it's just how we're able to bond with each other," she said.

"So, I think everyone should just relax, allow us to be fun, and build our team chemistry."

When asked whether fans could expect to see her back on TikTok after the victory, the defender laughed before replying: "Maybe. I don't know. The fans are a little crazy."

Woman of the Match star praises teammates

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Alozie produced an outstanding display as Nigeria defeated Zambia despite playing most of the contest with 10 players following Oluwatosin Demehin's red card.

Although she walked away with the Woman of the Match award, the Houston Dash defender insisted the honour belonged to the entire squad.

"Kind of crazy, but again, I think all 11 of us, plus the substitutes who came in, so all 15 of us deserve the Woman of the Match award. It was definitely deserved for the whole team as a collective, especially after going down one player," she said.

The defender also reserved special praise for teammate Esther Okoronkwo, revealing the pair have grown together since first breaking into the Super Falcons setup. "She's just my girl. We've been with the Super Falcons together. We got on the team together. So, just being able to join this whole entire process with her has been a blessing. I love her very much," Alozie added.

Nigeria now face Egypt in the final group game, with the reigning WAFCON champions needing to win by a healthy margin to advance to the next round.

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