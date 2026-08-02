‘We are 10-time champions’ – Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie urges calm among Nigerian fans after Zambia win

Chiamaka Nnadozie has imposed on SUper Falcons' fans the need to remain calm as the team fight to defend their WAFCON title

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has called on Nigerian fans to remain patient and continue supporting the team after their crucial 1-0 victory over Zambia revived hopes of progressing at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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Following heavy criticism after the shock defeat to Malawi, the Nigerian shot-stopper reminded supporters of the team's pedigree and insisted the defending champions remain determined to make the country proud.

Nnadozie sends reassuring message to Nigerians

Nigeria entered the Zambia clash under immense pressure after suffering a stunning 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi in their opening Group C fixture.

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With qualification hopes hanging in the balance, Justin Madugu's side produced a spirited response, taking the lead through Asisat Oshoala's eighth-minute strike before holding on despite playing with 10 players after Blessing Demehin's controversial red card in the 41st minute.

After the hard-fought victory, Nnadozie appealed for calm among supporters, insisting the Super Falcons still have what it takes to compete for another continental crown.

"I just want Nigerians to be calm, ten times champions, we are going to make you proud. All we need from you is just your prayers and support," Nnadozie said.

The victory breathed new life into Nigeria's campaign after the opening setback and kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Focus shifts to decisive Egypt clash

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Despite the morale-boosting result against Zambia, Nnadozie warned that the Super Falcons cannot afford to relax ahead of their final Group C encounter against Egypt.

The goalkeeper described the North Africans as another difficult opponent and stressed that Nigeria must approach the match with the same determination and intensity that earned them victory over the Copper Queens.

"The next game won't be easy, we will deploy the same approach. The group is still open, we don't know what Zambia and Malawi would do. We need to defeat Egypt but it won't be an easy game," she concluded.