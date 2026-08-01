WAFCON 2026: Oshoala rolls back the years as Nigeria beat Zambia despite poor officiating

Asisat Oshoala's goal helped Nigeria beat Zambia after a poor start to the tournament against Malawi.

An early goal from Asisat Oshoala was enough to help the Super Falcons secure a 1-0 victory over the Copper Queens of Zambia to keep their qualification chances alive.

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A shocking 3-2 defeat in the opening game against the Minnows, Malawi, meant Nigeria had their work cut out for them. Victory against Zambia was non-negotiable, as the Southern African nation won their first game against Egypt handily.

Justin Madugu's side took the task to heart and started the game brilliantly, going ahead through an 8th-minute Oshoala strike.

However, a questionable red card to Blessing Demehin in the 41st minute threatened the Super Falcons' fortunes, but the 10-time champions remained unfazed and saw out the remainder of the clash expertly.

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Victory against Zambia means the Super Falcons now control their fate in Group C heading into the final match against Egypt.

Key match details

After veteran striker Asisat Oshoala delivered exactly when her country needed her, scoring the early goal to settle Nigerian nerves, Zambia, who had confidently opened their campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Egypt, to chase the game much earlier than anticipated.

Nigeria’s task was made significantly more difficult just before halftime. Oluwatosin Demehin received a straight red card for a foul on Barbara Banda, moments after she escaped sending off for a similar, leaving the Super Falcons to protect their narrow lead with only ten players for the remainder of the match.

The second half became a test of survival. Zambia, sensing an opportunity, pushed hard for an equaliser. However, Nigeria's defensive organisation held firm. They successfully absorbed the Zambian pressure and managed the game to its conclusion, earning a hard-fought clean sheet and a 1-0 victory.

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