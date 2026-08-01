We are very happy: Alonso reveals Mudryk plan as Chelsea return confirmed
The Ukrainian was handed a provisional ban in December 2024 by the Football Association for failing a drugs test, and was in danger of facing a four-year ban
The ban would have lasted until 2028 to take into account the time he had already spent out of the game.
However, on July 31, all charges were dropped against the forward, who is now free to play again.
The 25-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk back in 2023 for £62million, and scored five goals in 53 appearances.
Speaking after Chelsea's 2-1 pre-season defeat to Tottenham, manager Xabi Alonso revealed the plan for the 25-year-old Mudryk.
“We are happy for him,” he said.“We are probably not able to understand what he has been through in these moments.
🚨🔵 Xabi Alonso: “We are happy for Mudryk and we want him to be part of the squad”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2026
“Probably we are not able to understand what we've been through in these moments… he has our total support”. pic.twitter.com/SK8rg19CWM
"We want him to be a part of the team. He has the support of everyone.
“It will take time, but once things have changed, things will start moving. It’s massive. He wants to play football and be part of the team; it must have been really hard for him.
“I watched him at Shakhtar, the impact he had, how good he is in one-v-one situations. He can create a lot of situations on his own. He's a special player.”