Why Mudryk's ban was lifted: 25-year-old Chelsea star releases statement

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk has released a statement reiterating his innocence after his anti-doping ban was lifted.

Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk has officially been cleared to resume his professional career with immediate effect following the successful appeal of a four-year doping ban.

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The Chelsea forward is scheduled to travel to Hong Kong to integrate into head coach Xabi Alonso's pre-season training camp, and has now released a statement expressing his relief.

Mudryk issues public statement

Mudryk released a public statement following the conclusion of his legal ordeal, reiterating his innocence regarding the initial adverse test for meldonium.

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"After a long battle, the four-year ban that was imposed on me has been rescinded and I am free to resume my career with immediate effect," the 25-year-old stated.

“As I have always maintained from the outset of this case, I have never knowingly or intentionally taken any banned substance.

“My commitment to competing fairly and representing my club and country with professionalism and integrity has always been important to me.”

Acknowledging the suspension as the most difficult period of his career, the winger thanked his family, legal representatives, and the club's supporters while noting his focus is now on working hard to make a positive contribution on the pitch.

During his absence from club facilities, Mudryk financed his own private training sessions in Uxbridge to maintain physical fitness ahead of his anticipated return to top-flight football.

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Why Mudryk’s ban was lifted

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) lifted the suspension after determining that recent modifications to the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) technical reporting standards altered the parameters of the case.

Under current scientific guidelines, the low concentration of meldonium discovered in Mudryk's October 2024 sample would no longer register as a positive doping violation.

Prolonged absence from Stamford Bridge

Mudryk has not featured in a competitive fixture since scoring in a 2-0 UEFA Conference League victory over 1. FC Heidenheim on November 28, 2024.

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