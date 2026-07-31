They went to England to shame us — Barcelona trolled mercilessly after shocking defeat against Birmingham City

Spanish giants FC Barcelona became the target of brutal social media mockery after fallin to a shock pre-season shootout defeat against English Championship side Birmingham City. Despite a brilliant brace from 18-year-old Egyptian prodigy Hamza Abdelkarim, Hansi Flick's rotated squad crumbled under pressure at St Andrew's. Here is how the dramatic match unfolded and what angry fans are saying.

Football fans are having a field day on social media after LaLiga heavyweights FC Barcelona suffered a stunning pre-season upset against English Championship side Birmingham City at a sold-out St Andrew's.

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After an entertaining 2-2 draw in regulation time, the Blues capped off a memorable night by edging the Catalan giants 3-2 on penalties.

Birmingham City vs Barcelona: How the Action Unfolded

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The hosts drew first blood in the 31st minute when August Priske rose highest to head home a pin-point cross from Alex Cochrane.

Barcelona responded just before the break through 18-year-old Egyptian prospect Hamza Abdelkarim, who won and converted a 42nd-minute penalty after being brought down by Christoph Klarer.

18-year-old Egyptian prospect Hamza Abdelkarim

Abdelkarim turned the game on its head in the 60th minute, reacting quickest to sweep home his second of the match after Birmingham keeper James Beadle spilled a venomous, long-range strike from Roony Bardghji.

However, Barcelona’s lead lasted just eight minutes. Birmingham's new £6 million midfielder Jhon Solís restored parity, firing home from close range after a knocked-down set piece.

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Full-time in our first preseason friendly. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vguHErufvf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 31, 2026

With the scores locked at 2-2, the match headed to a tense penalty shootout. Beadle turned from villain to hero, producing two massive saves to secure a famous 3-2 shootout victory for the Championship side.

Bellingham Watches on as Flick Rotates

The high-profile fixture saw former Birmingham prodigy and Real Madrid and England's 2026 FIFA World Cup superstar Jude Bellingham watching the action unfold from a private luxury box.

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham watching the action

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With Hansi Flick without key regular stars like Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Pedri, the German tactician gave extended minutes to La Masia youngsters.

The match also featured Super Eagles defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and the unofficial Barcelona debut of German international winger Karim Adeyemi.

"A Very Useless Club" — Fans Explode Online

The defeat has triggered a wave of brutal mockery and frustration from fans online, with many calling out the quality of the club's academy graduates.

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“When they say 'can Barca do it on a sunny Sunday night in Birmingham,' you'd think they're joking,” one fan mocked.

𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗦



Save for Birmingham



Birmingham: ✅❌✅❌✅

Barça: ✅❌❌✅❌



🤝 Birmingham won the penalty shootout — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 31, 2026

“Those young lads just went to England to shame us. What was that penalty shootout fgs?” an angry supporter lamented.

“This La Masia children make dem no even try graduate ajeh... more 2 years each, talk less of Roony wey miss penalty,” a Nigerian fan blasted on X.

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