Advertisement

They went to England to shame us — Barcelona trolled mercilessly after shocking defeat against Birmingham City

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 22:33 - 31 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Birmingham City vs Barcelona 2-2 Highlights: Blues Win on Penalties in Pre-Season
Spanish giants FC Barcelona became the target of brutal social media mockery after fallin to a shock pre-season shootout defeat against English Championship side Birmingham City. Despite a brilliant brace from 18-year-old Egyptian prodigy Hamza Abdelkarim, Hansi Flick's rotated squad crumbled under pressure at St Andrew's. Here is how the dramatic match unfolded and what angry fans are saying.
Advertisement

Football fans are having a field day on social media after LaLiga heavyweights FC Barcelona suffered a stunning pre-season upset against English Championship side Birmingham City at a sold-out St Andrew's.

Advertisement

After an entertaining 2-2 draw in regulation time, the Blues capped off a memorable night by edging the Catalan giants 3-2 on penalties.

Birmingham City vs Barcelona: How the Action Unfolded

Advertisement

The hosts drew first blood in the 31st minute when August Priske rose highest to head home a pin-point cross from Alex Cochrane.

Barcelona responded just before the break through 18-year-old Egyptian prospect Hamza Abdelkarim, who won and converted a 42nd-minute penalty after being brought down by Christoph Klarer.

18-year-old Egyptian prospect Hamza Abdelkarim
18-year-old Egyptian prospect Hamza Abdelkarim

Abdelkarim turned the game on its head in the 60th minute, reacting quickest to sweep home his second of the match after Birmingham keeper James Beadle spilled a venomous, long-range strike from Roony Bardghji.

However, Barcelona’s lead lasted just eight minutes. Birmingham's new £6 million midfielder Jhon Solís restored parity, firing home from close range after a knocked-down set piece.

Advertisement

With the scores locked at 2-2, the match headed to a tense penalty shootout. Beadle turned from villain to hero, producing two massive saves to secure a famous 3-2 shootout victory for the Championship side.

Bellingham Watches on as Flick Rotates

The high-profile fixture saw former Birmingham prodigy and Real Madrid and England's 2026 FIFA World Cup superstar Jude Bellingham watching the action unfold from a private luxury box.

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham watching the action
Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham watching the action
Advertisement

With Hansi Flick without key regular stars like Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Pedri, the German tactician gave extended minutes to La Masia youngsters.

The match also featured Super Eagles defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and the unofficial Barcelona debut of German international winger Karim Adeyemi.

"A Very Useless Club" — Fans Explode Online

The defeat has triggered a wave of brutal mockery and frustration from fans online, with many calling out the quality of the club's academy graduates.

Advertisement

“When they say 'can Barca do it on a sunny Sunday night in Birmingham,' you'd think they're joking,” one fan mocked.

“Those young lads just went to England to shame us. What was that penalty shootout fgs?” an angry supporter lamented.

“This La Masia children make dem no even try graduate ajeh... more 2 years each, talk less of Roony wey miss penalty,” a Nigerian fan blasted on X.

Advertisement

“You are a very useless club, couldn't beat a championship team,” another added bluntly.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Report: Arsenal finally reach agreement with Newcastle for Bruno Guimaraes
Football
31.07.2026
Report: Arsenal finally reach agreement with Newcastle for Bruno Guimaraes
Why Mudryk's ban was lifted: 25-year-old Chelsea star releases statement
Football
31.07.2026
Why Mudryk's ban was lifted: 25-year-old Chelsea star releases statement
PSG swiftly identify next target after losing Diomande race
Football
31.07.2026
PSG swiftly identify next target after losing Diomande race
Transfer News: Super Eagles star follows Okocha's footstep after snubbing Saudi bid
Football
31.07.2026
Transfer News: Super Eagles star follows Okocha's footstep after snubbing Saudi bid
Birmingham City vs Barcelona 2-2 Highlights: Blues Win on Penalties in Pre-Season
Football
31.07.2026
They went to England to shame us — Barcelona trolled mercilessly after shocking defeat against Birmingham City
South Africa pull off miracle comeback after teenage sensation leaves them in ruin
Football
31.07.2026
We refuse to die — South Africa pull off miracle comeback after teenage sensation leaves them in ruins