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Transfer News: Man Utd target Brazil star to replace £36m flop Zirkzee

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:31 - 31 July 2026
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Manchester United have identified a potential replacement for disappointing forward Joshua Zirkzee.
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The Red Devils have held internal discussions over a possible move for Brentford’s Igor Thiago as they prepare to sell Zirkzee this summer.

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The Dutch striker arrived from Bologna two years ago in a £36.5 million deal but has managed only nine goals in 75 appearances.

Zirkzee featured sparingly after Michael Carrick’s appointment and looks set to leave, with several Italian clubs keen on bringing him back to Serie A.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Thiago is under consideration following his impressive 2025-26 season.

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Igor Thiago Brentford forward || Imago
Igor Thiago Brentford forward || Imago

The 25-year-old Brazilian scored 22 goals in 38 league appearances, earning a call-up to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the World Cup.

Thiago signed a new contract with Brentford in February that runs until 2031, but United have still made enquiries to assess the situation.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled for goals at Manchester United || Imago

“Igor Thiago has been discussed as somebody who’s Premier League ready,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

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“Nothing more than that at this stage, more of an internal conversation and a normal player call to understand his situation.”

The Red Devils have already strengthened their midfield with the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, while Karl Darlow has joined from Leeds United as back-up to Senne Lammens.

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