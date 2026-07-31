‘Nobody questioned me then’ - Madugu responds to criticism after Super Falcons’ Malawi defeat

Madugu has defended his tactics and team selection following Nigeria’s shock 3-2 WAFCON defeat to debutants Malawi.

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has hit back at criticism of his tactical decisions following Nigeria’s stunning 3-2 defeat to WAFCON debutants Malawi.

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Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu || imago

The defending champions suffered a historic setback against the Scorchers on Tuesday night.

A tough night in Rabat as we fall short in our opening match.



Thank you for your support, Nigerians.



We go again in the next game. 💪🏾🦅#SoarSuperFalcons | #TheQueens | #NGAMWI pic.twitter.com/5dJwC7BacA — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 28, 2026

The defeat immediately placed Madugu under scrutiny, with questions raised over his tactics, team selection and the decisions made during the game.

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However, the 61-year-old coach has defended his approach, insisting that one defeat should not erase the results achieved during his time in charge.

‘Nobody questioned me then’ - Madugu

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Madugu acknowledged that supporters and analysts have every right to question his decisions but insisted he remains confident in his methods.

“They are questioning my technical and tactical ability because we lost a game. But was the Malawi game the first I have handled with the Super Falcons?” Madugu asked.

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He continued, “It was not the first game; I have handled several other matches that we won. Nobody questioned me then. The fact is that we know what we are doing. We are focused and looking ahead.”

Rather than dwelling on the criticism, the coach said the team is concentrating on its remaining matches.

“Because we lost one game, people are questioning the tactics. It is within their rights to do so. I don’t have any problem with that.”

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The Super Falcons boss also explained his reasoning behind the team selection against Malawi, stressing that performances during training play a major role in determining who starts.

“Of course, if a player does not train well, how do you prove to us that you are ready for action? It is what we see you do in training that shows your level of preparedness,” Madugu said.

According to the coach, selection is not based solely on reputation or past achievements. Instead, the technical team considers each player’s condition, training performances and suitability for the tactical plan.

“You have to look at the players, assess them, also with the game plan you have in mind,” he explained.

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Madugu added that coaches must be prepared to make adjustments when a match does not go according to plan.

“When things go wrong, that’s why we are there as coaches to observe. If things are going wrong, what we do is correct them.”

With the Malawi defeat behind them, Nigeria now face a potentially decisive Group C encounter against Zambia on Saturday.

The Super Falcons cannot afford another setback as they attempt to recover their position in the group and keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage alive.

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Madugu insists the mood within the squad has improved following the disappointment.

“The feeling is good; everyone is looking very bright. We have put behind us the disappointment of the last game.”

He added, “We are looking forward to the game against Zambia.”

The Copper Queens represent another major test for the defending champions, particularly after Nigeria’s unexpected opening-day defeat exposed vulnerabilities in the team’s defence.

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Nigeria entered the tournament as one of the favourites after winning a record-extending 10th WAFCON title in 2024.

However, Malawi’s victory has dramatically increased the pressure on the reigning champions.