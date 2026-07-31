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Messis is god of football — Ronaldo's ex-teammate Casemiro vows to help Argentina star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:04 - 31 July 2026
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Inter Miami's new signing, Casemiro hailed Lionel Messi and promised to help him win titles.
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Inter Miami have officially unveiled Casemiro following his arrival as a free agent from Manchester United.

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The Brazil international immediately praised his new teammate Lionel Messi, putting aside their historical rivalry for club and country.

Casemiro hails Messi

During his introductory press conference at Nu Stadium, the midfielder expressed his admiration for the Argentina captain. “Messi is one of the gods, if not the god of football,” Casemiro stated.

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The former Real Madrid player emphasised his desire to contribute to the club's ongoing ambitions alongside the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. 

“I am living a dream to play with one of the greatest of all time; I want to enjoy it, I want to help him continue winning because he is a winner," he added.

Man United midfielder Casemiro || Imago
Man United midfielder Casemiro || Imago

MLS discovery rights and free agency

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Casemiro joined the Herons on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. 

Despite arriving without a traditional transfer fee, Inter Miami were forced to navigate Major League Soccer's roster rules to finalise the acquisition.

LA Galaxy had previously registered the 34-year-old on their discovery list and made formal contract offers. Consequently, the California-based club demanded $1 million (£750,000) in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami to release his discovery rights.

The veteran midfielder rejected approaches from European clubs to ensure the move to South Florida materialised. 

“I had many options—I had offers in Italy, I had many teams reaching out—but I am exactly where I want to be,” Casemiro explained.

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Real Madrid and international rivalry with a Messi 

The alliance in Miami marks a shift after Casemiro spent a decade competing against Messi during the forward's tenure at Barcelona. 

During his stint at the Santiago Bernabéu from 2013 to 2022, Casemiro helped Los Blancos secure three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies. 

The pair also clashed repeatedly on the international stage in fixtures between the Seleção and La Albiceleste. Casemiro has already integrated into his new environment, playing 90 minutes in Inter Miami's 1-0 away victory over CF Montréal on July 25, 2026.

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