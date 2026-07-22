Why Messi's club owe LA Galaxy for Casemiro — What MLS Discovery Rights mean

Inter Miami are set to pay LA Galaxy for the signing of Casemiro despite acquiring him as a free agent signing.

Inter Miami have finalised the blockbuster signing of Casemiro as a free agent following his departure from Manchester United.

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The 34-year-old midfielder signed a contract running through the end of the 2027 MLS Sprint season, with a club option to extend the deal until June 2029.

However, the high-profile transfer has been immediately overshadowed by a formal tampering investigation launched by Major League Soccer.

The probe centres around a formal complaint filed by LA Galaxy, who previously held the exclusive Discovery Rights to negotiate with the Brazilian international.

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LA Galaxy explain the Casemiro settlement

Before Inter Miami could officially unveil their new star, they were forced to resolve a procedural standoff with their Western Conference rivals.

LA Galaxy released an official statement confirming that a settlement had been reached regarding the Discovery Priority required to sign Casemiro.

The California club noted that the exact terms of the agreement will remain confidential and will only be released upon the conclusion of the ongoing tampering investigation currently open with the league.

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The LA Galaxy and Inter Miami CF have reached a settlement for the Discovery priority to sign Casemiro, and the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation currently open with Major League Soccer. — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 22, 2026

MLS also confirmed the active review, stating they are gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the investigation is complete.

MLS Discovery Rights complicate the Casemiro transfer

The controversy stems from the league's unique roster construction mechanisms, specifically the Discovery List system.

Every MLS franchise is permitted to maintain a list of up to five players from outside the league, granting the holding club priority rights to negotiate with those targets first.

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LA Galaxy had properly placed Casemiro on their Discovery List and reportedly submitted multiple contract offers to his representatives.

Despite these efforts, the midfielder showed a clear preference to join Inter Miami and play alongside Lionel Messi, leading to allegations that the Florida club bypassed league rules to initiate advanced discussions.

The situation mirrors a recent historical precedent involving LA Galaxy themselves when they paid Charlotte $400,000 for the Discovery Rights to sign Marco Reus despite the German forward's preference for Los Angeles.

Casemiro brings championship pedigree to Inter Miami

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The veteran midfielder arrives in Florida to anchor an ambitious midfield, filling the void left by Sergio Busquets, who retired after helping the club win the 2025 MLS Cup.

Casemiro joins Inter Miami after a mixed four-year spell at Manchester United, where his contract was not renewed.

Prior to his time in England, he established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the world during a dominant stint at Real Madrid.