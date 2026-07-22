He is special — Real Madrid leader welcomes Jose Mourinho

The signs at Real Madrid are positive as Jose Mourinho gets welcomed by a senior member of the squad.

Federico Valverde has expressed his excitement about working under newly appointed manager José Mourinho as the midfielder prepares to lead a new era at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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The 28-year-old Uruguayan international joined up with the squad at the Valdebebas training centre on Wednesday to begin preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

Valverde was recently appointed as the club's new first captain following the departure of Dani Carvajal, and he expects to lean heavily on the experienced Portuguese manager.

Federico Valverde welcomes Jose Mourinho's appointment

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Speaking to Real Madrid TV, the midfielder highlighted his readiness to embrace the tactical changes coming to the Spanish capital.

"I’m eager to learn from José Mourinho, ready to try and listen to every piece of advice he gives me," Valverde stated, per Fabrizio Romano.

"To get the most out of every second, every minute of training I get to share with him and his coaching staff starting today," he added.

Valverde further emphasised his personal goals for the upcoming campaign.

"I’m going to try to learn, grow as a footballer and as a person. I think he’s a so special person from whom I can learn a lot," he concluded.

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Mourinho inherits Real Madrid dressing room conflicts

The Portuguese coach arrives at a club seeking stability following a disastrous, trophyless 2025/26 campaign that was marred by severe internal divisions.

The dressing room environment completely fractured late in the season, headlined by a violent physical altercation between Valverde and midfield partner Aurelien Tchouameni.

The training ground fight resulted in Valverde being hospitalised with a head injury, with the club subsequently issuing significant financial penalties (€500,000 fine each) to both players.

Despite the recent criticisms directed at Valverde for his role in the unrest, Mourinho has reportedly guaranteed the Uruguayan's status as captain and views him as central in repairing the squad's dynamics.

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Valverde aims to bounce back from World Cup struggles

The midfielder is also looking to restore his personal reputation on the pitch after enduring a highly disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Uruguay crashed out in the group stage following a disastrous run of results, culminating in a 1-0 defeat to eventual group winners Spain on June 27.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa accused his squad of struggling to execute tactical instructions and notably substituted Valverde early in the decisive second half (57th minute) against the Spanish side.